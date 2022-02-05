JOHNSON CITY — Mercer looked every bit like the Southern Conference leader. East Tennessee State looked every bit like a rebuilding program.
So the result was not a surprise when the Bears defeated the Bucs 82-48 in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Brooks Gym.
Amoria Neal-Tyson scored 25 points in the first 16 minutes and finishing with a season-high 29 to lead Mercer (15-6, 8-1). Erin Houpt added 22 in the defending SoCon champs' fourth consecutive win, and Shannon Titus had 18 points and nine rebounds.
Tysor did most of her work in the first half, making 10 of 12 shots, including all four of her 3-point attempts.
The Bears used a 15-0 run to go ahead 43-17 in the second quarter and they never slowed. Houpt’s seventh 3-pointer put Mercer up 80-40 with just under five minutes remaining.
Houpt made 7 of 8 3-point attempts, leading the Bears' 11-for-16 effort from long range.
Carly Hooks scored 16 points for the Bucs (3-18, 2-6), who were coming off a win over Samford. Freshman Sarah Thompson added 10 points and Jakhyiah Davis had eight rebounds.
ETSU’s Damiah Griffin suffered a leg injury in the first half and didn’t play after halftime. She finished with three points in seven minutes.
The Bucs return to action Monday at Samford.