JOHNSON CITY — With the team formed last week, the Kingsport Road Warriors were still trying to get their footing against the Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday night at Johnson City’s TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Playing their first official “home game” in Johnson City, the Road Warriors fell 10-0 to the North Carolina-based team.
The Sock Puppets (15-21-2) jumped on them early, scoring five runs in the second inning. They added another run in the fifth and four more in the seventh, leaving the Road Warriors 0-3 in their young existence.
There was a bright spot for the Road Warriors on their pitching staff.
Recent Daniel Boone graduate Gaven Jones entered in the second inning with a strikeout for the third out. He had a solid outing with six strikeouts, giving up four hits, but no walks in 4 1/3 innings. Of his 59 pitches, 41 were strikes.
He had taken a few weeks off before pitching a bullpen three weeks ago. He was the scheduled starter for Sunday’s game before it got rained out. It gave him extra time to study, and he knew the right pitches to throw.
“I was coming with the curveball a lot trying to keep them off balance,” Jones said. “Facing some great hitters, you’ve got to work the counts. I just tried to show what I’ve got. It was the first time I pitched against a collegiate-level team, and I was excited to get after it.”
ONE-SIDED AFFAIR
Beyond the final score, the Sock Puppets had 15 hits, including a pair of triples and a double for Benji Gilbert, who scored three runs.
Brayden Merrick also tripled, while Andrew Lujan had two doubles.
Defensively, the Sock Puppets turned three double plays.
Kingsport, which had six hits, threatened to score with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Caleb McNeely singled, which advanced Van Gupton Jr. to third base. Landon Slemp flew out to deep right field on the next at-bat to end the threat.
Doubles by Ben Berenda and Marco Romero highlighted the Kingsport offense.
NEXT UP
The teams are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 7 p.m. It is the second of four straight games in Johnson City for the Road Warriors, who have a two-game series with the Doughboys on Thursday and Friday.