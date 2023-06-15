KINGSPORT — Vincent Fattore scored the go-ahead run, and he made sure Burlington never lost the lead again in his next at-bat.
Fattore knocked a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the Sock Puppets scored eight unanswered runs to defeat the Axmen 11-7 at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday night. It marked the first meeting between the clubs since last year’s Appalachian League championship game, by the Axmen.
The Sock Puppets (6-3) dominated in hits 14-5 and committed just one error to five for Kingsport (4-5).
Two of those errors allowed a run to score for the visitors. Evan Appelwick’s double and a Koby Kropf single each drove in one run before Fattore gave Burlington its first lead on Ryan McCrystal’s groundout.
Fattore, who’s gone yard twice this season, and Kropf went 3-for-5. McCrystal and Landon Russell were 2-for-4.
Mason Ruh (3-0) relieved starter Brogan Napier after 3 2/3 innings and eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit while fanning six over the next 4 1/3 frames.
Kingsport couldn’t take advantage of Trevor Horne’s start, which included six strikeouts and three earned runs on five hits through the first four innings. Reliever Shay Hartis (0-1) gave up four earned runs.
Deniel Ortiz gave Kingsport the lead with two outs in the first inning when he sent a two-run homer to right. He finished 2-for-4 to lead the Axmen, building a 7-3 lead with his fourth-inning RBI single.
Kevin Fernandez and Andrew Citron singled in runs, and Logen Sutton had one hit for the Axmen.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium, with first pitch at 7 p.m.