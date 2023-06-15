KINGSPORT — Vincent Fattore scored the go-ahead run, and he made sure Burlington never lost the lead again in his next at-bat.

Fattore knocked a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the Sock Puppets scored eight unanswered runs to defeat the Axmen 11-7 at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday night. It marked the first meeting between the clubs since last year’s Appalachian League championship game, by the Axmen.

