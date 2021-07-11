BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Sock Puppets rode two homers and stout pitching to a 2-1 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Axmen on Sunday.
Marshall Raper hit a solo home run in the first inning for Burlington (12-17-2) and Caleb Farmer came through with his blast in the fourth.
The Axmen (12-19) got a run back in the top of the sixth when Nick Barnes smacked a two-out single to plate Orlando Salinas Jr. Jordan Varela-Payne followed with a base hit, moving Barnes to second. A wild pitch advanced both runners, but Burlington starter Sergio Patsy (3-3) managed to escape the jam.
Patsy tossed six innings, allowing six hits and one run, striking out five and walking none.
Connor Milton went 2-for-3 for the Axmen, who outhit the Puppets 6-4.
With the exception of two pitches, Adam Parra (3-1) handled his first Appy League start well. He gave up both homers, allowed four hits and struck out four. Nick Houghton threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, needing only 35 pitches to hold the Puppets in check.
BACK HOME
The Axmen return to Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport for a two-game set against the Greeneville Flyboys. Monday’s series opener is set for 7 p.m.