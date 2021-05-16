JOHNSON CITY — Even though the lights were bright on the biggest stage thus far, the youthful and promising stars of tomorrow stepped up in Saturday’s TSSAA Division I Large Schools Section 1 Championships at Science Hill’s Sidney Smallwood track.
The top four finishers in each event earned automatic bids to the state outdoor meet at Rockvale High School on May 27.
BOONE KIDS HAVE WHEELS
Daniel Boone freshman Luke Mussard impressed with electrifying victories in the 800 and 1,600 meters along with running a leg on the runner-up 4x800 relay team.
In his first event of the day, Mussard reeled in both Oak Ridge and Farragut with an unofficial anchor leg split of 1:54.0 and brought the Trailblazers below eight minutes for a second time this year. The final time was 7:59.78 to Hardin Valley, which broke the meet record of 7:52.62.
It didn’t end there.
In the 1,600, Mussard sat in second place for most of the race but blasted the final 250 meters and opened up a four-second gap in the same span.
The final time was 4:16.95 with a final lap of 59.7, which currently ranks him second in the country in the event for a freshman.
“I wanted to have a fast last lap and I sat on second through 1,200 just to see how I felt,” Mussard said. “It’s really exciting to be second in the country and really eye-opening.”
The national freshman leader as of Saturday evening was Micah Blomker of Shawnee Mission North (Kansas), who turned a 4:16.01 at a home meet on May 7.
And he still wasn’t done.
In the grueling 800, Mussard again toyed with his competition and took off with close to 300 to go after opening in 59. His final lap was about 56.8 and his final time was 1:56.46.
Not to be outdone was junior teammate Conner Wingfield, who turned the 3,200 in an impressive 9:13.96 for the win after going through the first half in 4:45.
GRACEFUL DEGRACE
Dobyns-Bennett freshman Samantha Degrace dominated her signature event, the 100 hurdles, and won in 15.70 seconds.
She also won the high jump in a jump-off, recording a final clearance of 5-2.
“On the last attempt at 5-4, I could have gotten it, but I think I hit it with my leg or something,” Degrace said. “I had a good day and I came in first in the things that I really wanted to do.
“It’s a lot of pressure because once you come in first, you always want to be first.”
Degrace was also part of the Lady Indians 4x200 relay team that will be going to Rockvale after finishing third in a time of 1:44.09.
Not a bad day for a freshman at her first sectional meet.
ARRINGTON WINS CONVINCINGLY
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington is no stranger to crossing the finish line all by her lonesome.
In the 1,600, she won easily with a sparkling personal best of 4:58.20, which eclipsed her own school record by almost a second. Her next closest competitor was six second behind.
In the 3,200, Arrington consistently ran laps of around 80 to 81 seconds and turned in a 10:45.83, which was 20 seconds ahead of second.
“I’m really happy with the double today,” Arrington said. “That was my most consistent 3,200 to date, which is kind of surprising because I didn’t have much competition and coming off of a hard mile earlier, I wasn’t really sure how I’d respond.”
SEASONED VETERAN
Sullivan South senior Madison Cowan finished second in the long jump (18-1.5) and third in the triple jump (35-9.5) while nursing a sore ankle.
She hopes to be ready to go in time for Thursday’s pentathlon competition at Austin-Peay, but she knows that Saturday’s meet was a huge weight off her shoulders.
“I’m really happy with the long jump. It was the best one I had all season,” Cowan said. “This has been an incredible journey.
“Getting able to help close out Sullivan South is an honor and I’m glad I get to perform one more time for our school.”
DOUBLE-DIPPING
Daniel Boone junior thrower Eli Penix finally had a breakthrough day in the discus, and he followed it up later with a winning shot put.
His winning throw of 161-4 in the discus shattered his own personal best by 12 feet and broke the previous Boone school record by more than 8 feet.
In the shot put, he again saved his best throw, heaving the 12-pound ball 56-7, which again beat his personal best by better than a foot.
“I came in with a groin injury and I was rehabbing throughout the week,” Penix said. “I really emphasized getting a glide on the shot and it paid off.”
BLAZING SPEED
Even though Mussard was the star of the local show, Bearden senior sprinter Christian Langlois was unquestionably the biggest draw.
In the 100, Langlois scorched the field in a scintillating 10.45 seconds, which beat the previous meet record of 10.60 (Jadon Short, Oak Ridge) that had stood for 10 years.
In the 4x100 relay, the Bulldogs were back in fifth going into the anchor, but Langlois came to the rescue and rallied his team to get runner-up honors.
The 200 was equally as impressive. Langlois broke away, made up for the stagger within the first turn and came home with a time of 21.67 seconds.
OTHER QUALIFIERS
Elizabethton freshman Kaiya Simmons gets to continue her season after running a 12.82 in the 100 and finishing fourth.
Tennessee High’s Riley Fritts was fourth in the 200, crossing with a time of 26.13.
The Science Hill girls 4x200 (fourth) and 4x400 (third) relay teams placed high enough to go to the midstate.
The Daniel Boone girls ran a well-executed race in the 4x800 relay and finished second with a time of 9:40.56.
Unicoi County’s Caitlin Wilson won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet.
Volunteer’s Ashley Salyers qualified in the triple jump with a leap of 34-7, good enough for fourth.
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz finished third with a throw of 111-8 in the discus.
On the boys’ side, D-B’s Aaron Vaughn was third in the 400 with a time of 50.46 seconds.
The D-B hurdling duo of Tylar Tesnear and Brayden Simpson is going to the midstate in the 110 hurdles after finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Tesnear was also the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.
David Crockett’s Xavier Poore was third in the high jump with a clearance of 6-0. D-B’s Jesse Vaughn surprisingly won the pole vault with a clearance of 12-6.
In the shot put, Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson had a massive personal best to finish third with a throw of 50-11.
Tennessee High senior Jaden Keller lost out on the triple jump gold medal by one inch after a leap of 44-6, which was good for runner-up honors.