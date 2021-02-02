Winter weather scored a knockout punch Tuesday night.
All of the area high school basketball games were postponed.
Included in the list of postponements was Daniel Boone at Dobyns-Bennett, which was moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 (boys).
Sullivan North at Hampton will become a boys-only game and will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Also on the list of postponements was David Crockett’s games at Science Hill, and Elizabethton and Unicoi County’s games in Erwin. Those games were moved to Wednesday at regular times.
Volunteer's games at Tennessee High were rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:30 (boys).
Johnson County and Sullivan East will give it another try Saturday in Bluff City. The varsity game times are 4:30 p.m. (girls) and 6 o'clock (boys).
As for Sullivan South at Sullivan Central, those contests were rescheduled for Feb. 12.
Makeup dates have not been announced for Unaka at University High, and North Greene at Cloudland.