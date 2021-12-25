Mike Smith, longtime football coach at VHSL powerhouse Hampton, announced his retirement on Thursday, the Virginian-Pilot’s Marty O’Brien reported.
Smith, a native of Pennington Gap, is the all-time winningest coach in the commonwealth after racking up a 506-99-2 record in his 51 seasons at the helm. He spent 57 seasons total at Hampton, leading the Crabbers to 12 state championships and three other title-game appearances.
The Crabbers went 9-2 this past season and made the playoffs for a state-record 46th time. They fell to Warhill in the Class 4 Region A semifinals.
Smith had 10 former players go on to play in the NFL — among them Ronald Curry, Tyrod Taylor and Marques Hagans — and his teams from 1996 and 1997 were recognized as national champions.
One number above all highlights the effectiveness of the defenses Smith coached. His Crabbers held the opposition to fewer than 10 points in 397 of 607 games, and Smith’s record in those games was 387-9-1.
The 80-year-old Smith’s first head coaching win came on Sept. 24, 1971.