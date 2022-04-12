CHURCH HILL — Another local girls basketball program is in the market for a new coach.
In an email to the Times News on Tuesday, Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey announced the resignation of Lady Falcons head coach Tyrone Smith.
Smith's record in four seasons at the helm was 47-65, but he led the Lady Falcons to their first regional tournament berth in in nine seasons in the 2020-21 campaign and made a return appearance this past season.
In his first season, Volunteer finished 3-19. This past season, the Lady Falcons turned in a winning record of 18-15, which was their first since 2014.
"To my Falcon community, this is one of the toughest decisions I ever had to make," Smith said in a release. "The love and support for this school and kids are second to none. Thank you all for trusting the process and believing in our plan to bring the love of basketball to our school and community. I love everyone, from top to bottom. The Lady Falcons will always have a great place in my heart, and I know you all will do great things in life."
Bailey was appreciate of the continued growth the program had seen in four years under Smith and expressed his sentiments in the same release.
"Volunteer High School and the administration appreciate the time and dedication to our student-athletes Coach Smith has shown during his tenure as head coach," Bailey said. "Coach Smith leaves the program in great standing, competitive, and has built a strong foundation for the next coach to carry forward. We wish Coach Smith success as he pursues other opportunities for his family."
Bailey said that the application process for a new head coach will begin by the end of the week. The posting will be listed for a minimum of 10 business days.
All applicants that are interested will need to complete an application on the Hawkins County Schools website https://hck12.mysmarthire.com/jobs/.
All questions about the position should be directed to Bailey at jeremy.bailey@hck12.net or call 423-357-3641 ext. 5320.