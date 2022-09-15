BRISTOL — It could be a big night for the Smith boys with two separate 200-lap races Thursday on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Defending race champion Chandler Smith and regular-season champion Zane Smith are among the favorites for the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Sammy Smith comes into the Bush’s Beans 200 looking to win the championship in the ARCA Menards East Series.
None of the three is related.
Chandler Smith, driving the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, battled past Sheldon Creed to win last year’s UNOH 200 for his first career Truck Series victory. In 2019, he finished second to eventual series champion Brett Moffitt.
Now 20, the Georgia driver returns to Bristol with KBM-52, the same truck he won last year’s race with. It’s the first race in the round of eight in the Truck Series playoffs.
“It definitely helps having a good notebook and knowing what works good there,” he said. “Not only did I win last year, but in 2019 I nearly won. So it’s a track I’m really comfortable with and looking forward to hopefully starting off the first race in the Round of eight on a strong note.
“There is no better place to win than Bristol. If you can win Bristol and lock into Phoenix with the way the schedule lays out this year, that gives you a lot of extra time to prepare for the championship round.”
One of Chandler Smith’s toughest challengers promises to be his KBM teammate, John Hunter Nemechek. The driver of the No. 4 Toyota was the winner of the last Truck Series race at Kansas and ranks third in the series points.
Zane Smith, driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, has matched Chandler Smith with three wins this season. The California racer is cautiously optimistic coming into Bristol.
“Bristol is a really fun racetrack but can also be very unforgiving,” Zane Smith stated. “This is where the consistency that our team has shown all year can really pay off. Hopefully, we can win this weekend and solely focus on Phoenix and not worry about Talladega in a few weeks.”
Other major contenders include defending series champion Ben Rhodes. The driver of the No. 99 Toyota was the winner of the Pinty’s Race on Dirt earlier this season on Bristol’s clay surface. Stewart Friesen, fifth in the points, is a former winner in the Late Model ranks at Bristol. Grant Enfinger, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet, has top-10 finishes in all five previous starts on the Bristol concrete.
BUSH’S BEANS 200
Sammy Smith holds a 33-point lead over Taylor Gray in the ARCA Menards East points coming into Bristol. Also driving a No. 18 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, he has three wins this season.
Ty Gibbs won the Bush’s Beans 200 last year, but he’s not back to defend his crown. The pre-race favorite is Brandon Jones in the Coy Gibbs-owned No. 81 Toyota. The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has three wins in four ARCA starts this year.
Gray, the grandson of longtime NHRA drag racer Johnny Gray, also has three ARCA wins this season. Other drivers entered include: NASCAR Diversity Driver Rajah Caruth and Ashton Higgins, who has been a frequent competitor at nearby Kingsport Speedway.