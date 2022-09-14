There is often a race within the race, whether you’re talking about your weekly short track or competing at the highest level of motorsports.
For the NASCAR Cup Series, there are a group of drivers and teams who often race among themselves, although at the series’ largest tracks — Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, there is a chance at an upset.
Some of these drivers have fans just as passionate as those for champions like Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson. Here’s getting to know some of these competitors.
Corey LaJoie (No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet)
Age: 30
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
LaJoie, the son of two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie, is in his sixth season racing in the Cup Series.
He scored five wins and finished second in the NASCAR K&N East Series points battle in 2012. He had six wins in 37 K&N starts overall, including victories at Loudon, New Hampshire and Dover, Delaware.
Off the track, he’s a popular figure, often filling in as a co-host on Sirius XM NASCAR radio.
LaJoie has stood out this season at Atlanta with a fifth-place finish in the spring. He led 19 laps in July and was racing Elliott for the lead heading into the final lap. A crash when Elliott forced him into the wall resulted in a 30th-place finish.
Cody Ware (No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford)
Age: 26
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
Recently coming off a career-best finish of sixth in the Coke Zero 400, Ware has shown diversity over his career, racing in stock cars, sports cars and IndyCar.
He made three IndyCar starts in 2021. Despite driving for an underfunded team, he finished ahead of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson in two of the three races.
Ware also has experience in the NASCAR Modifieds, with a finish of seventh in the 2014 Battle at the Beach held on the Daytona frontstretch. That same season, he raced sports cars on road courses and was rookie of the year in the Lamborghini North America Series.
Other road course experience includes the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. He finished fourth in LMP2 class where one of his teammates was fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon.
With the road course experience, it’s no surprise Ware’s best finish in the Xfinity Series is seventh at the Charlotte Roval.
B.J. McLeod (No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford)
Age: 38
Hometown: Wauchula, Florida
McLeod is a throwback, an owner-driver in the Cup Series. His racing resume’ shows over 200 short track wins.
He didn’t break into one of NASCAR’s major series until running seven races in the Truck Series in 2011. Despite running without major corporate sponsorship, he has over 100 starts in NASCAR’s top division, with a best finish of seventh at this year’s Coke Zero 400. It was his second straight top-10 finish in the Daytona summer race.
McLeod has a bulkier physique than most race car drivers and his wife, Jessica, is a fitness model. He also has experience with some of the other smaller teams, having raced for both Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports
Josh Bilicki (No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet)
Age: 27
Hometown: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Bilicki started in go-karts, winning the SKUSA Super Nationals at Road America where he beat drivers from all over the world.
He advanced to sports cars, qualified for the SCCA National Championship Runoffs, then made his stock car debut as a teenager in 2012.
Bilicki began in the Xfinity Series in 2016 at his home track, Road America, and made his first Cup start a year later. He scored a career-best 10th-place finish at the 2021 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona for Rick Ware Racing.
He also scored a ninth-place in 2022 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona. Like former Cup Series driver Paul Menard, Bilicki is a former winner of major snowmobile races.
Landon Cassill drove the No. 77 recently at Daytona where he scored a fourth-place finish. It was the team’s highest finish since Justin Haley won a rain-shortened race at Daytona in 2019.
J.J. Yeley (No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford)
Age: 45
Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Yeley is a very accomplished driver, the second driver to win the USAC Triple Crown in a single season with championships in Silver Crown, Midgets and Sprint Cars.
His success led to his being signed as a teammate to Tony Stewart at Joe Gibbs Racing. Driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet, Yeley won a pole at Michigan and finished second to Casey Mears in 2007 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He also posted runner-up finishes at Memphis and Kentucky in Gibbs’ No. 18 Xfinity cars.
Yeley finished third at New Hampshire in 2008 driving for Hall of Fame Racing, which had Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman in its ownership group.
A decade earlier in 1998, he finished ninth in his lone start in the Indianapolis 500. Yeley ran eight IndyCar races in the 1998 and 2000 seasons. He also represented USAC in the 2004 IROC Series.