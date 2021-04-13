BRISTOL, Va. — A brutally difficult start made life tough on the Wise Central volleyball team Tuesday night in Region 2D semifinal play at the Bearcat Den, eventually leading to a season-ending loss against unbeaten Virginia High.
The Lady Bearcats advanced to the regional championship game by claiming a 25-6, 25-12, 17-25, 25-19 decision over the Lady Warriors.
Virginia High (16-0) plays at Gate City on Thursday for the Region 2D title.
A rip-roaring start propelled Virginia High, which opened the first game with a 12-0 advantage before gaining a 16-6 edge midway through the second, to its latest victory.
“We started out pretty slow, yeah,” said first-year Central coach Lucindy Lawson. “I don’t know if it was the bus ride or nerves or what, but something got the best of us and we just didn’t show up those first two games.”
WARRIORS ROAR BACK
Down two games to none, Wise Central (8-6) relied on a combined team effort to take it to Virginia High in the third game, never trailing after gaining a 2-1 lead and running out to as much as a 17-9 advantage.
The Lady Warriors were right in it in the fourth game, down 9-8 at one juncture, but never could get a lead and eventually fell to the front-line prowess of Bearcats senior Camden Jones, who had 17 kills, and juniors Dianna Spence and Adie Ratcliffe, who produced 17 kills between them.
In addition, Virginia High received 37 assists from setter Caleigh Hampton and 26 digs from Bre Owens.
“I thought we fought back really hard those last two games and they gave it all they’ve got,” Lawson said. “We just waited a little too late to get started.”
WISE CENTRAL LEADERS
Central got 11 kills from Baleigh Allison and nine from Olivia Sanders, in addition to 25 assists from Caitlin Glover and 18 digs from Hannah McAmis.
Lawson was happy with her team’s effort but was left to wonder what a better start could’ve produced.
“These girls have fought literally the entire season,” she said. “Sometimes we didn’t make it happen and sometimes we had to play catchup too much, but I am proud of these girls.”