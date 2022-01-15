JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome its early struggles in its Southern Conference opener Saturday afternoon.
Limited to four points in the first quarter, the Bucs never recovered in a 66-46 loss to Chattanooga at Brooks Gym.
It was the 11th straight loss for the Bucs (1-13), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 23. They had one game canceled and two others postponed during that stretch.
“Unfortunately, we’re digging holes at the beginning of our games and a lot of that is the confidence,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “We’re uncertain and letting other people dictate what we do. I talk about that to them in life as well as basketball. You have to be confident in what you’re doing.
“The three weeks we didn’t play was a big point in that. The excitement early and a couple of people didn’t have the level of wind they normally have. I’m not saying that as an excuse. But the beauty is they continue to fight.”
ETSU did that in the second quarter, cutting the lead to six at one point and outscoring Chattanooga by four over the 10 minutes. But the Mocs were too strong overall.
Amaria Pugh hit 8 of 11 shots from the field and had a game-high 18 points, and Brooke Hampel added 12. Abbey Cornelius, a 6-foot-2 junior from Knoxville, was a force inside with eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.
Coach Katie Burrows was happy with the way the Mocs (4-13, 2-1) collapsed their zone and allowed ETSU few good attempts on the inside. They outscored the Bucs 36-16 in the paint and held a 42-26 rebounding advantage.
“Our defense has really improved the last few weeks. We’ve been working on the zone and the players have bought into it,” Burrows said. “They did a great executing early on to give us that lead. When Coach Harris made adjustments and they got a little hot, that gave us a buffer to keep them at arms’ length.
“We have a lot of freshmen playing. Even though they had to pull a lot of weight in the beginning, they’re starting to reap the benefits of it. Things are starting to click at the right time.”
ETSU is still waiting for things to click after hitting just 33% from the field and making 7 of 26 from 3-point range. Courtney Moore was the leading scorer with 13 points and Aaliyah Vananda came off the bench to score eight.
The lack of offensive flow stems partly from the Bucs' lack of confidence, Harris said. They missed some shots and didn’t even attempt others they often make in practice.
“It’s something we’re building towards. It’s the confidence in the shooting, the repetition of it,” Harris said. “We have a drop when we get in the games and the lights are on. A lot of these women are young and they’ve been thrown in this position.
“They’ve been role players and a lot more is being asked of them. It’s cool to see their transition day to day, even with the result of today. We were struggling early with the thought process to take the shots. We’re hoping it clicks a little faster, but it’s getting there.”
Jakhyia Davis had nine rebounds and Sarah Thompson dished four assists for ETSU, which goes to Mercer on Monday. The Bucs return home for a game with UNC Greensboro on Thursday.