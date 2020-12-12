JOHNSON CITY — Before taking his talents to the Southeastern Conference's basketball courts, Grant Slatten put on a show Saturday in White County’s win over Volunteer at the DoubleTree Roundball Tournament.
The Mississippi commit scored 28 first-half points and finished with 39 in leading the Warriors to an 83-60 victory over the Falcons on Science Hill’s home floor. Slatten's scoring — including four dunks and four 3-point goals — was only part of the story.
Before leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter, he added seven rebounds and six assists, made an incredible impact on the defensive end with six steals and altered shot after shot.
“He’s going to be a good player in the SEC,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “Skill-wise, he’s good, he shoots it well and has great athleticism. When you’re a Division I-caliber athlete, you’re going to dominate a game like that and he’s going to dominate a lot of games.”
Still, the Falcons were competitive early, trailing 20-15 in the second quarter before the Warriors reeled off nine straight points. Slatten capped the first half with a 3-pointer ahead of the buzzer for a 49-36 lead at the break.
Kaob Clark scored 13 points for White County (7-1) and Tanner Paul finished with a dozen.
Volunteer (4-3) gave a game effort until the end. Cason Christian led the Falcons with 16 points, Andrew Knittel scored 12 and Garrison Barrett had 10.
The Falcons were plagued by turnovers, although Poe credited many of them to playing too fast against White County’s defense.
“Our passes were a little soft against the athleticism they had, but our kids competed really hard,” Poe said. “We have to spend more time developing our skills. It wasn’t that we didn’t make the right play. You have to do it in a split-second and have confidence in your abilities."
The coach said playing the Warriors did a lot to prepare his team for the largest schools in the Big 7 Conference.
“Our kids have come a long ways," Poe noted. "There’s no way to simulate the type of teams like Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in practice, so you have to play against teams with athleticism like that.”
Poe sees promise in his young team, which started the season 4-0 behind sophomore guards Bradin Minton and Knittel.
“We battled pretty good in the first half,” Poe said. “Bradin and Andrew being sophomores, you can build around guards. I think we have a chance to be very competitive.”
LADY FALCONS FALL
The Volunteer girls kept the margin in single digits most of the first half before White County pulled away for an 81-53 win.
Kenady Knittel scored 13 points and Aliyah Crawley had 11 for the Lady Falcons, who played three games within a 24-hour span.
“We’re blessed to be playing right now,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “We will play somebody, no matter who it is. This was a game which was worth it because we saw some things we need to work on.
"They got hot in the third quarter, but one thing I’m excited about is we didn’t quit.”
Audrey Evans netted nine points and Vada Barton eight for the Lady Falcons.
Gracie Dodgen's 20 points led the Warriorettes, who also got 17 from Nia Powers.
Smith said Saturday’s tough games, which also included hosting Knox Catholic, and Friday night’s blowout win over Claiborne were beneficial.
“When you have Crockett, Science Hill and D-B in your conference, you want to have games like this,” Smith said. “To compete with teams like this, it helps you compete in the conference. Then the games like Claiborne help with our wins, our confidence, so my girls know they can play with anybody.”