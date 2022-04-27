KINGSPORT — Milligan University's softball team led for most of the afternoon, but lost 2-1 to Point in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday at Brickyard Park.
The Buffs led 1-0 through five innings, but a pair of runs for the Skyhawks in the bottom of the sixth were the difference in the ballgame.
Milligan ended its season at 23-15 while Point advanced with a 32-19 record.
The top of the Buffs' lineup wasted no time scoring the game's first run in the top of the first inning. Grace Jones led off with a bunt single and advanced to third on a double by Katie Cronin. Jones scored on a groundout by Hanna Taylor to give Milligan an early edge.
In the bottom of the sixth, Point loaded the bases with nobody out with a pair of singles and an error. After a force out at the plate, Point tied the game on Chelsea Parker’s hit into right field and took a 2-1 lead with a single up the middle by Allie Davis.
Milligan managed three hits in the game. Erin Forgety allowed three hits over five scoreless innings.
In other games, Brenau defeated Columbia by a 3-2 score behind the strong pitching of Brooke Kibbe. Also, Bryan stopped Truett McConnell by a score of 2-1 as Annalise Wood allowed just two hits and struck out 13.
Also, Cheyenne Strong pitched a five-hitter, walking one and striking out four to lead Tennessee Wesleyan to a 2-0 win over Reinhardt.
Bryan and Tennessee Wesleyan will square off in the winners bracket final at 3 p.m. Thursday.