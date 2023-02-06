Get ready to run.
The 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, which has been staging premier trail and road races since 1999, kicks into gear this month with the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler.
Four other races — including two Road Runners Club of America state championships and a Fun Fest event — are on the schedule. Trail races are coming up in April, July and September, and an October half-marathon closes out the slate back where it started, in Surgoinsville.
• 20th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 10 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This road race, the RRCA Tennessee state 10-mile championship, is an SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• 14th LAUREL RUN ASCENT, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, beginning at 8 a.m., at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. The 11-mile trail race, the RRCA Tennessee state cross country championship, is an SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• 13th WOLF RUN, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. The 7-mile trail race is a Kingsport Fun Fest, SFTC King & Queen Competition and Trail Series Competition event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• 16th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile trail race is an SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• SURGOINSVILLE HALF-MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. The 13.1-mile road race is an SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
