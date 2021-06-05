JOHNSON CITY — Jackson Skeen had a simple plan during the first round of the 16th annual Tillinghast Invitational golf tournament. He wanted to make as many birdies as he could.
Skeen went out and executed his plan to perfection Saturday, making birdies on half of the holes at Johnson City Country Club to shoot an 8-under 64 that tied the tournament’s single-round record. That left Skeen with a two-stroke lead over Bryan Sangid and Lawrence Largent.
“I just wanted to come out here and make as many birdies as I could,” said Skeen, a former state champion at Science Hill who is transferring from Tennessee to Tennessee Tech next school year. “It feels really good. I’ve grown up 10, 15 minutes away from here, so I’ve always known about this tournament. To be leading after one day feels really good.”
Starting on the sixth hole, Skeen made five birdies in a row. His lone bogey came when he three-putted the par-5 15th hole.
Skeen’s stellar round was the sixth 64 shot in Tillinghast Invitational history, joining Spencer Cross and the recently turned pro William Nottingham from last year, Nick Cohen from 2018, Craig Reasor from 2013 and Zach Botts from 2010. Reasor was the only previous player to shoot 64 and win the tournament.
Sangid and Largent both shot 66 and will be in the final group with Skeen for Sunday’s final round. Largent has finished second here numerous times, and Sangid has held the first-round lead once.
“The whole game plan was to have low expectations,” said Sangid, who made a 35-foot eagle putt on the 13th hole. “For a working man to come out and shoot a good number, that’s like a double-edged sword. People are going to be asking if you’ve been working or playing. I just wanted to have fun and compete. That’s really why I play.”
The scoring was low on a warm and perfect day for golf. Players who shot even par, usually a respectable score, found themselves tied for 23rd place and eight shots out of the lead.
Ten players broke 70 and 22 were under par.
Lucas Armstrong was fourth after a 67, and Cohen and Lucas Tabor came home with 68s. Four-time Tillinghast champion Chip Spratlin joined Joe Brooks, Taylor Smith and Nick Forsberg at 69. Defending champion Ryan Terry shot 71.
The final group is scheduled to go off at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday.
“It’s going to be the same expectations tomorrow, just see how many birdies I can make and see where it goes from there,” said Skeen, a member at Blackthorn Club.
In the senior championship division, Knoxville’s Bryan Rodgers grabbed the lead with a 70. He was one shot ahead of Mike Poe and two better than Cary Daniels.
Tennessee Senior Amateur champion Tim Dinwiddie shot 73 and was in a group with Mark Halvorsen and Jim Richardson.