ELIZABETHTON — Jackson Skeen used a blistering final round of 8-under 64 to make history at the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur at Elizabethton Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.
Skeen's three-day total of 13-under 203 gave him a two-stroke victory over Tyler Lane. Skeen, who led Science Hill to the 2018 state golf championship, became the first golfer to win both the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club and the East Tennessee Amateur.
“I always consider this and the Tillinghast my home tournaments. To win the Tillinghast last year and the ETA this year, it means a lot,” Skeen said. “I knew no one had ever won both the Tillinghast and ETA, so that got me excited about making history.”
His low round came despite a variety of weather conditions. A light rain turned into a heavy downpour for the final groups before easing up. Skeen didn’t let it affect him.
He was aggressive with his approach shots on the front nine, where he shot a 5-under 31. He was a little more conservative on the back nine other than a couple of holes, which proved to be the two-stroke difference.
“I knew being two back (heading into the final round), I would have to make birdies today,” he said. “I was always thinking birdies. I had one bogey, but otherwise it was birdie-birdie.
"I knew it was going to be a good day on 11 when I hit a hybrid off the tee and had about 250, 260 (yards) into the green. I hit a 3-wood to about 10 feet. I two-putted it, made birdie and that put me at 6 under. I knew then I was playing good golf.”
He chipped in an eagle 15 yards from the pin on No. 16 when the ball bounced twice and went in the hole.
Lane, a Knoxville golfer who went into the final round tied for the lead with Cayman Ratliff, fired a 68. He finished at 11 under in his bid to become a three-time ETA champion.
Lane said he liked the grind of playing in the rain and was impressed by Skeen’s final round.
“I’m happy with the way I played. I hit some good shots coming down the stretch and a couple of nervy ones, too,” Lane said. “I’m happy for Jackson. He played the best and I expected him to come out and play well today.
"This tournament has a real community feel to it where we root for each other. He just beat the course today.”
Hunter Hartman placed third at 9 under after a final-round 67 and Ratliff finished another stroke back in fourth after a 71. Cameron Dugger (70), Ben Harris (69) and Bryson Morrell (67) tied for fifth at 7 under.
SENIOR SHOWDOWN
Tim Moore hit a 12-foot birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Mike Wood after the two tied at 5-under 211 over 72 holes.
Wood had a 2-under 70, one stroke better than Moore in the final round, but Moore got the putt he needed to fall in the playoff.
“I pulled the putt an inch or two and when it got to the left, I thought it was going to stop,” Moore said. “It fell in the side door. I had a lot of putts coming in where I had a chance to win, but I wasn’t aggressive enough and kept leaving them short. I got lucky on the last putt.
“Mike was three shots ahead of me going to the back nine. He hits so much longer than I am so I had to take a few chances on the par 5s. I hit it in the water on 14, but I got it up from 78 yards away and that was a big turnaround.”
Mike Poe, the recently retired Volunteer basketball coach, tied for third with Tony Gouge at 2 under. Poe closed with a 70 and Gouge a 69.
SUPER SENIORS
Bob Ross closed with 3-under 69 to rally from nine strokes down and take a one-stroke victory over Pat Kenney, the leader after the first two rounds.
Ross finished at 9-over 225. Kenney (79) finished tied with Danny Jones (73) for second.