JOHNSON CITY — One of the area’s premier track and field meets is back on the docket this spring.
The 42nd edition of the Six Rivers Relays will be held on Friday, May 6 at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.
The first and most notable change is the name of the meet, which was formerly the Times News Relays. Six Rivers Media, LLC is the parent company that owns the Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press and several other local publications. The managing partner of Six Rivers Media is Allen Rau.
“The legacy of this track meet carries on,” Rau said. “We want to give young local athletes the opportunity to compete against each other across all different classifications, large and small.”
The meet will once again put on display the cream of the crop from Virginia competing against the best from Tennessee.
This year’s title sponsor will again be Watauga Orthopaedics.
“Watauga Orthopaedics’ sports medicine team has long been committed to the health and wellness of student-athletes all across the region,” director of physical therapy Greg Cross said. “We are certainly excited to be a two-time presenting sponsor of the Six Rivers Relays and have the opportunity to support our area’s best high school track and field athletes.”
LOCATION CHANGE
The meet was originally planned for the new West Ridge High School in Blountville, but the facility will not be ready in time for the event. Science Hill last hosted the meet in 2017.
The gates are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. with pole vault kicking off the events schedule at 4.
The format of the meet has not changed, as there will still be one section of every event for both boys and girls with the top nine entrants being eligible for competition.
OUTSIDE INTEREST
This meet is the only Northeast Tennessee regular season event left that began prior to 1980 and has long been considered an “area championship.” That also changes a bit this year.
Due to an interest in the meet from out-of-area programs, restrictions of being an “all local” meet have been removed.
Local schools both public and private, however, do have an exception in which they do not have to have a formal invitation to the meet and gain automatic admittance.
Out-of-area teams must request an invitation and be accepted by meet director Tanner Cook in order to enter the meet. The meet director has the right to reject requests.
Every athlete must meet the criteria of being in the top nine to be eligible for competition.
Additional meet information can be found online at Tennessee Milesplit or at the official meet website, https://timesnewsrelays.com/.
Entry to the meet will again be done through Milesplit. Entries opened March 1 and will close May 3 at 11 p.m.
Timing and live results will be provided by Trojan Timing.
CHECKLIST ONLINE
The weekly checklist will no longer run in the print edition of the newspaper.
Instead, the checklist will be available online at the meet website, Tennessee Milesplit and at either www.johnsoncitypress.com or www.timesnews.net.
Coaches with at least one participating athlete in the meet will be emailed the checklist each Wednesday before the checklist is posted online.
An accepted entries list will be posted at all of the aforementioned online outlets shortly after the entries close.
Coaches are then asked to declare or scratch their athletes for the meet on Wednesday, May 4.
HISTORY COMES ALIVE
As has been the case since the inception of the meet, medals will be given to the top three finishers in each event.
Last year, the “most outstanding awards” for top male and female athletes in the running and field events were named in honor of four past meet standouts: Krista Hare Ivester (Sullivan East), Teddy Gaines (Dobyns-Bennett), Jennifer Cannon (Tennessee High) and Kevin Mitchell (Powell Valley).
Three of the four presenters were on hand.
This year, the awards are being named for former Coeburn state jumping champion Christy Gray Dalton, D-B state throwing champion Hal Miller Jr., Science Hill state champion distance runner Mark Brown and recently named VHSL Hall of Famer from Gate City Ashton Bishop Williams.