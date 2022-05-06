Due to the weather, the decision has been made to postpone the 42nd Six Rivers Relays to Monday, May 9, at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton Stadium.
The meet will follow the original time schedule listed below.
Pre-Meet Procedures
2 p.m. — Gates open; implement weigh-ins open for shot put and discus
3 p.m. — Pole vault inspections open at event site
3:15 p.m. — Implement weigh-ins close for shot put and discus
3:30 p.m. — Coaches and officials meeting at midfield
3:50 p.m. — National anthem and welcome
Field Events
4 p.m. — Girls Pole Vault (Boys Pole Vault will follow)
4:15 p.m. — Boys Shot Put, Girls Discus, Boys Long Jump, Girls Triple Jump, Girls High Jump
5:30 p.m. — Girls Shot Put, Boys Discus, Girls Long Jump, Boys Triple Jump, Boys High Jump
Running Events (girls first, followed by boys)
4:30 p.m. — 4x800-meter relay
6:45 p.m. — 100/110-meter hurdles
6:55 p.m. — 100-meter dash
7:05 p.m. — 4x200-meter relay
7:15 p.m. — 1,600-meter run
7:35 p.m. — 4x100-meter relay
7:45 p.m. — 400-meter dash
7:55 p.m. — 300-meter hurdles
8:05 p.m. — 800-meter run
8:15 p.m. — 200-meter dash
8:21 p.m. — Sunset
8:25 p.m. — 3,200-meter run
8:55 p.m. — 4x400-meter relay
9:15 p.m. — Special awards ceremony announcing meet's Most Outstanding Athletes