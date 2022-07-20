Six Axmen named to Appy League All-Star team

KINGSPORT — Six Kingsport Axmen have been named to the Appalachian League West Division All-Star squad, announced Wednesday.
The game is scheduled to be played Tuesday at the Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington, North Carolina.
The West vs. East All-Star Game will feature 44 of the league’s top players. Selections were made by the league’s managers.
Kingsport players named to the squad are pitchers Ryan Murphy and Matt Cornelius; catcher Henry Hunter; third baseman Jake Perry and outfielders Ian Riley and Nate Anderson.
“I am thrilled for these guys to be announced as 2022 Appalachian League All-Stars,” Kingsport General Manager Logan Davis said. “This is a huge honor for them individually and for our organization as a whole, especially to be sending multiple players to the All-Star Game.
“They have worked extremely hard all summer long, and it is paying off for our team. I am glad they get a chance to be honored and showcased on such a significant stage.”
FIVE OF NINE
Five players of the West-Division leading Axmen will be in the starting lineup for the all-star contest.
Murphy has been named as the starting pitcher.
Murphy, a sophomore at James Madison, has thrown 39 innings this season and sports a 2-1 record with a 1.85 ERA, second in the league to Burlington’s Dylan Cumming’s 1.69.
Murphy has registered 39 strikeouts and seven walks in seven appearances this season for the Axmen.
Cornelius was named to the West pitching squad. In six games, the freshman from Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, has a 2-0 record with a 3.82 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 13 walks in 30 2/3 innings.
Perry will start at third base for the West. The freshman at Minnesota is hitting .354 with three home runs, 11 doubles and 30 RBIs for the Axmen.
Anderson leads the league in doubles with 13 and stolen bases with 25. The Gardner-Webb redshirt freshman is hitting .314 with 19 RBIs.
Riley has also proved to be a speedster for the Axmen this season. The Dallas Baptist outfielder is hitting .354 with 26 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and nine doubles.
Hunter, who plays collegiately at Alabama-Birmingham, is hitting .279 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
OTHER STARTERS
Rounding out the West All-Star squad in the infield will be Bristol first baseman Eric Erato and middle infielders Brock Daniels from Greeneville and Harrison Rodgers of Elizabethton.
Elizabethton’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu is slated to join Anderson and Riley in the outfield.
The East All-Star squad includes four Bluefield players — catcher Haydn McGeary, first baseman Jackson Feltner, and outfielders Ryley Preece and Grant Voytovich; three players from East Division-leading Bluefield — Cumming at pitcher, middle infielder Justin Colon and outfielder Kole Myers; Princeton middle infielder Woody Hadeen and Pulaski third baseman Ryan Johnson.