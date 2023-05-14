Cameron Sisneros

Cameron Sisneros was 7 for 15 in the series as the Bucs took two of three.

LEXINGTON, Va. — A long day of baseball resulted in a doubleheader split for East Tennessee State and VMI.

ETSU first baseman Cameron Sisneros continued his hot hitting with a home run in each game as VMI won the opener 7-6 and the Bucs took the nightcap 9-6.

