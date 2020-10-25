BULLS GAP — Zach Sise’s car wasn’t at its best Saturday, but it was plenty good enough to get the job done at Food City Race Night at Volunteer Speedway.
The Knoxville driver started on the outside pole, quickly moved to the front and led all 25 laps of the Crate Late Model feature on the four-tenths-mile dirt track.
“We weren’t as good tonight as we have been,” Sise said. “But we had a car which could maneuver around the track. That’s what helped us tonight. I got up top and got around the guy who started on the pole. Then I could go to the bottom and drive the car straight off the corner.”
Brandon Miller started on the pole but got tied up in a battle with Josh Henry for second place. Henry eventually took the runner-up spot, and Miller finished third, followed by Jason Cardwell and Tyler Smith.
It was the fourth Volunteer Speedway win of the season for Sise, who has won in his last three visits to the track. Racing at different tracks throughout the region, his win total has reached double digits. Besides Volunteer, he and car owner Rusty Webb have been strong contenders at 411 Speedway in Seymour near Sise’s Knoxville home.
Saturday's win gives Sise confidence about the Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship on Nov. 12-14.
“We’ve been really good and I can’t thank Rusty Webb enough for everything he does,” Sise said. “We’ve picked up wins at different tracks and we’re really good up here. I’m looking forward to the $15,000-to-win race. I think we have as good a shot as anyone to win that.”
SISE AS NICE
Zach wasn’t the only member of the Sise clan to win Saturday night. Shaun Sise captured the Classic race, passing Johnson City driver Charles Bates for the lead halfway through the 20-lapper.
Bates slammed hard into the outside wall three laps later, eliminating him from contention. Michael Millsap raced to second with a trio of Johnson City drivers — Marcus Mays, Jim Canning Jr. and Sarah Canning — rounding out the top five.
Knoxville's Addison Cardwell led all 20 laps of the Sportsman Late Model race for his third win of the season. Joe Bray and Clyde Stanton took the other podium spots.
Tazewell's David Clark of Tazewell earned his third Modified Street victory, finishing ahead of Logan Hickey and Gary Blanken.
Morristown's Rex Coffey won for the second time this season in Street Stock. Hickey posted his second runner-up finish of the night and David Clark was third. The race saw a spectacular wreck on lap 11 in which Austin Lefevers’ car flipped and came to rest on its side. He was able to climb from the damaged machine.
Knoxville's Adam Engle won the Mini Late Model race.
WALTON WINS MOUNTING
Blountville's Zack Walton pulled away from teammate Tanner Earhart to score his seventh win of the season in the Front Wheel Drive ranks. Earhart held off Daniel Wright in a hard-fought battle for second, but neither could keep Walton’s pace.
Walton split two lapped cars with four laps to go to maintain a good lead.
“If you don’t pass them right then and there, it’s a chance for somebody to catch up with you,” he said. “You have to take that opportunity. Tanner was fast tonight and so was the 4 car (Wright).”