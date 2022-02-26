MORRISTOWN — Led by all-time leading scorer Micah Simpson, Morristown East put on an impressive long-range shooting performance Saturday night and rolled past West Ridge 90-46 at Isenburg-Siler Gymnasium in the Region 1-4A boys basketball quarterfinals.
Morristown East (28-4) beat West Ridge (17-16) for the third time this season.
Simpson gunned in a school- record 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 40 points. Kyle Cloninger added 19 points and Braden Ilic had 17.
Ilic hit five 3-pointers as part of the Hurricanes’ 20-for-35 effort from long distance.
Simpson’s school scoring record stands at 2,214 points. He’ll have a chance to extend that mark when the Hurricanes tangle with Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night in the regional semifinals at Jefferson County. The Indians ripped Jefferson County 87-35 on Saturday.
The ’Canes attempted 14 shots in the first quarter — hitting 10, including six 3s — and led 27-11 after one. They hit five more 3s in the second, three by Simpson, for a 48-19 lead at halftime.
East had its highest scoring quarter in the third period, gunning in 28 points to lead 76-37 at the final break.
“That was quite a performance shooting the basketball,” said East coach Alden Collins. “To be honest, Micah shot the ball that way in practice all week long, so to see him come out here and do it in a game is something special.
“It’s encouraging having a night like this going into the semifinals of the region,” Collins added. “Micah, Braden and Kyle have been kind of a three-headed monster for us all year and tonight was no exception.”
East shot 33-for-58 (56.9%) for the game. The Wolves made 18 of 42 (42.98%), including 5 of 19 from behind the arc.
“They played great and we didn’t. That’s the bottom line,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “We didn’t play the way we are capable and we paid for it.
“I love my kids and it’s been a pleasure to coach them. They’re a great bunch of kids.”
Ilic raked down eight rebounds. East had a 23-21 margin on the boards.
Wade Witcher led West Ridge with a dozen points, getting six in the third period, and Dawson Arnold finished with 10.