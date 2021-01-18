The Tennessee Silverbacks are looking for young men who want to play football.
With 21 players heading into Monday’s opening practice, the Silverbacks could use more depth.
Previously, the 14-year-old program has primarily consisted of players from Providence Academy along with home-schooled kids and some from University High sprinkled in. But the Silverbacks’ season was switched from the fall to a February start, so some of the kids who normally would play are committed to basketball and baseball.
Terrance Tyree, the Silverbacks’ team president, said the team offers some unique opportunities. Tyree said kids who play football at TSSAA member schools can suit up for the Silverbacks without affecting the eligibility at their current high schools.
“One of the biggest reasons to play for us is we’re not a year-round program,” Tyree said. “They can walk out and practice with us four, five weeks and play. We’re looking for some guys who would like extra football. Maybe they’re seniors whose football career has ended and they like the idea of getting more football in.
“Some may like the idea of having extra film, extra highlights to send to schools. For those graduating middle school who want to compete on their high school team next year, they might like the experience.”
Tyree said playing for the team could be particularly appealing to Sullivan County kids. The consolidation of Central, South and North means fielding only one team instead of three next season.
And, noted Tyree, the Silverbacks “need help all over. We need line help. We need skill help. We have openings at every position.”
The Silverbacks, who field both varsity and junior varsity teams, compete in the Pioneer League with teams from North and South Carolina. Their first game is slated for Feb. 20 against the Asheville Christian Lions. Practice is held at the Washington County/Johnson City Boys Club field, and home games will be played at a new field on the Providence Academy campus.
Pioneer League competition is tough, and the Silverbacks went 2-8 last season. They’ve had their good years, too, but more than wins or losses, the team is part of a Christ-centered program meant to serve the youth ages 12-18.
“A lot of the programs we play are like us,” Tyree said. “There are five teams in our conference. We’re pretty well matched, all like-minded programs. Then we pick up five nonconference games. It’s very competitive with the teams we play.”
Bill Bledsoe, one of the team’s founders who has since taken on a more administrative role, has helped the team raise money to buy new equipment and cover other expenses.
In its earlier years, the team trained by pushing round hay bales on a Washington County farm. Thanks to the money raised by Bledsoe and others, the team now has sleds and other equipment for more traditional practices.
ABOUT THE TEAM
Tim Sprouse, who’s been with the program from the start, is the head coach. His son, Carter, is a standout at linebacker but has proven to be a versatile player, capable of filling in at multiple positions.
Quarterback Connor Ward is considered an athletic leader who makes good decisions. When playing defense, he’s a safety with a good nose for the football.
The Silverbacks run a two-back set and run an offense similar to that of Coastal Carolina.
With more speed than bulk, they have a 3-3-5 base defense with athletes like Jacob Pottinger at middle linebacker and Ward. Up front, John Rogers, Dalton Darr and Evan Blankenship are among the team leaders.
To learn more about the Tennessee Silverbacks, visit their website, tnsilverbacks.com.