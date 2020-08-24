Friday night I had the pleasure of doing the same thing I’ve done on Friday nights in mid-August for the last 35 years or so.
I covered a season-opening high school football game.
It was a little different, however.
While it was just across the state line in Bristol, it was in Tennessee. In the past, my coverage area has predominately been in Southwest Virginia.
It was also different because I was wearing a mask. Another first for me at a high school game.
Of course, it was also the first time I covered a high school football game in the middle of a pandemic.
Yet from the opening kick to the final seconds ticked off the clock of the game between Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High at the Stone Castle, things felt normal.
Not “new normal.” Just normal.
The way things felt before “wear a mask,” “social distancing,” “Google Zoom,” “virtual learning” and “essential employees” were a part of our everyday vocabulary.
The PA announcer reminded folks on a regular basis to “mask up” and to maintain social distancing while watching the game. The concession stands only had soft drinks and candy, none of those game-night staples like hot dogs, nachos and popcorn.
But kids were playing football. The band was playing, the cheerleaders were cheering, the coaches were coaching, the fans were supporting their teams — and kids were playing football.
For a couple of hours all was right with the world.
Reminders of this evil pandemic that has affected everyone were present — the masks, the limited crowd — but nobody seemed to mind the rules.
It was football time.
ACROSS THE BORDER
Mere miles away from the Stone Castle, high school football stadiums were dark.
There were no Friday night lights in Virginia because of a decision by the VHSL Executive Committee to postpone the football season until the spring of next year.
It was supposed to be a night of preseason benefit games and jamborees. But not this year.
Friday will come again this week and more games will be played in Tennessee, and again, mere miles away in Virginia, the stadiums will remain silent.
No bands will be playing, no cheerleaders cheering, no coaches coaching, no fans in the stands supporting their gridiron heroes. No moms and dads, no grandparents supporting their youngsters as they try their best and maybe learn some lessons that stick with them long after the game they love to play is over.
RISK VS. REWARD
COVID-19 is real. I’m not disputing that. It is a deadly virus that can create devastating health problems for individuals for the rest of their lives. No one wants that.
There are other factors.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recently stated: “It is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition.”
In her July 15 column, NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff referred to a Wisconsin School of Medicine study that stated 68% of that state’s student-athletes reported symptoms of depression by May.
“This study confirms that involvement in high school sports and activities is absolutely vital to the social, emotional and mental health of high school students,” Niehoff wrote.
The arguments for not playing are there.
There are virus “hot spots” in Virginia that raise very serious concerns about any size of gatherings for any type of event.
There are hot spots in Tennessee, too. And several games across the vast state were not played on the opening night because of coronavirus reports within one team or another.
The difference is Tennessee didn’t shut down statewide. It’s trying to give its student-athletes a chance to play and return to normal as much as possible.
If health issues worsen, the TSSAA may have to punt on the fall season, but for now, things are moving along as normally as possible.
OTHER SPORTS TOO
The deafening silence in Virginia is not just from the football fields.
All high school fall sports in the state, primarily volleyball, cross country and golf in far Southwest Virginia, were postponed until the spring. And every VHSL sport, regardless of season, has been cut in length, reduced by about 60%.
In addition, football and several other sports deemed “high risk” may not be played at all in Virginia.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 guidelines, VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said earlier this year high-risk sports including football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, soccer, cheer, lacrosse and field hockey, would not be played at all.
“As long as we’re in Phase 3 and we have the guidelines that we have we’re not going to be able to play the high-risk sports,” Haun said.
The VHSL Executive Committee holds a work session Monday to try to figure out a plan for athletics for the 2020-21 school year. The committee meets again in September and will hopefully approve a plan for upcoming seasons.
Winter sports are up first and that season is not scheduled to begin until the middle of December.
There are no easy answers and not everyone will be pleased with the decisions made. But while the VHSL is faced with a daunting task, let’s hope the committee makes wise decisions and approves a plan that seems as normal as possible for student-athletes in a school year that is anything but normal.