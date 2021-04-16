JOHNSON CITY — Finally, a basketball player is transferring to East Tennessee State.
Jordan King, a 6-foot point guard who averaged 12.2 points per game for Sienna this past season, is joining the Bucs.
King was a third-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection as a sophomore in 2020-21. He shot 41% from the field, including 34% from 3-point range, and 83% from the foul line.
King is the first recruit to announce he’ll be playing for new ETSU coach Desmond Oliver. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
ETSU received some good news a day earlier when Ledarrius Brewer and Ty Brewer announced they would be staying put. The brothers took their names out of the NCAA transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs.
Meanwhile, Richard Amaefule, a forward who played sparingly at ETSU as a freshman, has transferred to Dayton.