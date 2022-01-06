BLOUNTVILLE — Sacrifice comes in many forms on the basketball court, including a quick pass to a teammate who has a better chance to score.
But the biggest sacrifice for West Ridge this season has come in the form of minutes and roles. The Wolves have handled the transition very well so far, but their most important test — to date — comes Friday night.
West Ridge will get its first-ever hardwood shot at Dobyns-Bennett, which has one of the top teams in the state this year.
Wolves’ head coach John Dyer said his team has put itself in a good position for this type of challenge.
“All of our guys have sacrificed,” said Dyer, whose team is off to an 11-5 start. “Every one of them. If we had three schools (Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central), all of them would be starting. They have all sacrificed shots and minutes. And even the kids who are starting, it’s still not the same as if they had been on three different teams. I think it’s a wonderful thing for kids to learn.”
West Ridge’s players are just that, no longer kids from other schools.
“I think the guys have been great,” Dyer said. “It has brought different mentalities to mesh as one. They get along well and root together. We’ve preached that from Day One, and it has been a lot of fun.
“The one thing that’s different is crunch time. When you were in a program for a long time, you knew who the guy was. This is all new.”
And while the Wolves have played a tough schedule — including the recent Arby’s Classic — going up against the Indians increases the adrenaline.
“I know the kids are looking forward to starting the (Big Five Conference) and playing D-B,” said Dyer, whose team will tip off against the Indians at 8 p.m., following the girls’ game at 6:30. “I know they are excited about it.”
West Ridge will enter as the underdog. The Indians have a record of 13-4 and the losses have come against teams with a staggering combined record of 63-6.
“Every position they have a player who can score,” Dyer said. “They blend and they share the basketball, play defense, and they get out and run. They do it all. There is not a weakness on their team.
“It will be a real challenge. We have to get down and guard and be at our absolute best. We have to play together and do everything in our power to win the game.”
If the weather doesn’t interfere, there should be a big crowd at the Wolves’ den.
“We’ve had nothing but great crowds,” Dyer said. “Wolfpack Nation is something else.”