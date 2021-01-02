GATE CITY — For much of the 21st century, Gate City's boys have been able to "score the basketball" as well as any high school coach could need, but these days Scott Vermillion is dealing with a different animal.
"We've got guys that can (shoot), but they just aren't right yet," Vermillion said.
The Blue Devils offensive struggles continued Saturday night when they missed 15 of their last 17 shots from the field and dropped a 44-42 home-floor verdict to Mountain 7 District rival Abingdon.
It is a new ordeal for the ultra-successful Vermillion, who has seen a 2,000-point career scorer graduate from his program in each of the last three years while working on an 82-game league winning streak that ended in December.
Gate City (1-2, 0-2) is averaging just 41 points a game through three outings.
"Our goal we decided at the beginning is to be, by the end (of the season), a team that can beat anybody," said Vermillion, who coached the Blue Devils to a state title, a state runner-up finish and a Final Four appearance over the last three seasons. "But we're still learning.
"We really got better from last week to this week in practice, and we have to continue to do that. We don't need to let a loss affect our mindset."
FALCONS OWN THE STRETCH
Up 29-22 early in the third quarter, Abingdon watched Gate City ride the hot hand of Eli Starnes and turn in an 18-6 spurt for a 40-35 advantage with seven minutes left in the game. Then the Falcons (1-0, 1-0) flipped the switch.
Abingdon got three baskets from 6-foot-9 Ethan Ramsey and a driving layup by Jake Thacker during an 8-0 run, and suddenly the Falcons were in business.
"With his size, he is something that the other team is going to have to deal with," Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said of Ramsey, a lean, 180-pound sophomore with a nice shooting touch. "And Jake, he's our leader. He's gritty.
"I thought Ethan Gibson for us off the bench really competed and set the tone (defensively) in the fourth quarter. He was a spark for us."
Gate City missed 10 of 12 shots — and both free-throw attempts — while committing four turnovers in the fourth period.
"We tried to (take control), but we just struggle to score," Vermillion said. "We didn't hit a (jump) shot in the second half I don't think — well, Eli hit one 3 maybe — but our perimeter shooting wasn't good tonight."
SCORING LEADERS
Starnes notched 21 points to lead all scorers but was the only player in double figures for Gate City, which had won 41 consecutive home games against in-state opponents.
Abingdon got 15 points from Chase Hungate. Ramsey backed Hungate with 13 and Thacker added 11.