BULLS GAP — Brandon Sheppard rocketed away to the win in the “Scorcher” at Volunteer Speedway after a couple of rocky starts Saturday night.
The driver of the No. 1 Valvoline Rocket Ford emerged unscathed at the start of the 40-lap race after Chris Madden and Ricky Weiss tangled to his inside, causing a seven-car pileup.
Sheppard went on to lead flag to flag at the fourth-tenths-mile dirt track to pick up his eighth World of Outlaws Late Model win of the season and 77th overall. The three-time World of Outlaws champion is now just one victory behind Josh Richards for the most wins all-time.
Still, it didn’t come easy for the Illinois driver. His car suffered minor damage when Dakotah Knuckles spun and hit him on lap 10.
That wasn’t enough to slow Sheppard, and he held off Madden’s damaged No. 44 car on multiple restarts, including a two-lap shootout at the finish.
“Getting the jump on the start was the key,” Sheppard said after capturing the $10,000-to-win race. “It was definitely stressful for me with all the restarts, but we were able to hang on so it was a good night. The track was high speed and it had a little berm to lean on and that helped us out.”
Madden, who confronted Weiss during the stoppage for the big pileup, was still fuming after the race. The South Carolina driver finished second but fell 180 points behind Sheppard in the points standings.
“I got run over at the start,” Madden said after looking over the mangled left side of his machine. “The car wasn’t anywhere near 100% after that. The whole left side is torn off it and the tires are chewed off it where he got on top of the tires. We got a 70% race car when I felt 100% I had the car to beat.”
The big wreck took out 2020 Volunteer Speedway winner Zach Mitchell and Johnson City driver Jensen Ford, who qualified ninth and finished third in an earlier heat race. After the pileup busted the radiator and cracked the carburetor on Ford's No. 83 machine, he finished 23rd in the 24-driver field.
He was upset with the antics up front.
“We’ve got a bunch of drivers who say they’re professionals, but they don’t know how to start a race,” Ford said. “They’re playing games. We’re going a good speed and all of a sudden, they stop right before we took off. It broke the carburetor off our car. We had a really good car. We were ready to take off and go somewhere.”
Michael Chilton, Tyler Bruening and Dennis Erb survived the mayhem to complete the top five.
CRATE VS. SPORTSMAN
Travis Fultz had them covered in a special Crate vs. Sportsman Late Model Showdown race. The driver of the No. 329 Crate car easily pulled away on every restart to win the 25-lap race.
The Harrogate driver dealt with a couple of close calls, going to the high side twice to avoid cars spinning in front of him.
“I was dreading it with all the Sportsman cars in there, but I was thankful for all the cautions where I didn’t have to deal with lapped traffic,” Fultz said. “I had to dodge a couple of wrecks, but it worked out. I grew up racing at Tazewell Speedway where you have to look literally a lap ahead. That came into play tonight, to anticipate what was going to happen.”
The battle for second raged behind Fultz. On the final lap, Rusty Ballenger got a run off the high side of turn 4 to beat Bradley Lewelling by inches at the finish line. Matt Long finished fourth and Wayne Rader was the top finishing Sportsman racer in fifth.
CLASSIC
Marcus Mays passed Bobby Mays, his uncle, for the lead with eight laps to go for his second straight win in the Classic division. Mays started fourth, raced side by side with his five-time track champion uncle and then grabbed the lead.
Jeff Mays, Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, normally races with them. He wasn’t able to be at the track because of health issues.
“That was a great feeling to run door to door with my uncle,” Marcus Mays said. “That’s the first time we’ve got to run door to door like that. We took that last green flag and I didn’t think I’d have anything for him, but my tires came in.
“I wish my dad could have been here. He and my mom are real sick and he couldn’t make it tonight. Today is my mom’s birthday so this win is for her.”
Shaun Sise recovered from an early spin to finish third. Charles Bates and Jimmy Rauhuff rounded out the top five.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Josh Henry pulled away from an early battle with Tracy Wolfe to win the Street Stock race. Wendell Williams, Shawn Henry and Eric Moore were the rest of the top five.
Jason Ketron captured the Front Wheel Drive victory ahead of James Burnette and Eric Partin.