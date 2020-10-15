JOHNSON CITY — In this crazy year of the coronavirus, Jason Shay was back to doing what he loves this week.
Shay, the new men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State, opened practice Wednesday when the team began official preseason workouts in advance of the season’s Nov. 25 start.
“Practice went really well for the first day,” Shay said Thursday via videoconference. “It’s exciting because it is the start of the official season when you know games are going to be approaching.
“We’ve got a little bit of consistency problems. We’re up and down, too many peaks and valleys. Guys are trying hard to correct things when they see them, but we’ve just got to do it more consistently on consecutive days.”
The Bucs had been practicing together on a limited basis. Shay said now they’ll start focusing on more specific aspects.
“We’re coming along,” he said. “We’re going to have to move at a little bit faster pace as far as implementation and get away from the fundamentals and bases of our offense and defense.”
THE SCHEDULE
Shay said the revamped schedule is almost complete. He needs one more game to fill it, although only three of the nine nonconference games are official because they haven’t received contracts back. The others will become official as the paperwork is signed and returned.
So far ETSU is playing UAB (Dec. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 15) at home and at Alabama. The latter was originally scheduled for Huntsville but will be played in Tuscaloosa. Shay didn’t release the date.
“I’m in a better mindset today than I was a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “I want to get it off my plate. Scheduling is always tough for us because people don’t want to play us.”
That mindset changes a little when the subject turns to the scheduling of Southern Conference games. While no firm plans have been made, the coaches met virtually Thursday and discussed putting potential buffer dates into the conference schedule in case positive coronavirus tests lead to postponements.
“We’re still trying to get to a clear consensus and some clarity, but nothing has been set in stone,” Shay said. “We’ve got to come up with a plan.”
The schedule will include a multi-team event, most likely around Thanksgiving weekend. The Bucs dropped out of the Cancun Challenge, which had been moved to Florida, citing a desire to play in a more “regional” setting.
FANS IN THE STANDS?
A day after ETSU announced a digital ticketing initiative, Shay was asked if he thought fans would be allowed in Freedom Hall once the season begins.
“We’re in discussions about having fans,” he said. “You can see that they’re doing that for college football as a percentage of capacity of your stadium. So I think the plan right now moving forward is to have some fans there. And now what that percentage is, I think, is in discussions with the health department.”
WAIVER QUESTIONS
The NCAA approved Ty Brewer’s eligibility waiver, but Shay remains uncertain about two other players — David Sloan and Serrel Smith Jr. — who are awaiting word on their status.
The school petitioned the NCAA on behalf of the three players, hoping they would become immediately eligible after transferring rather than having to sit out a year.
Shay said he had been practicing as if those two would get the waiver. With the season approaching, he said he has to work as if they won’t be available.
“It’s easier to plug them in than having them practice assuming I’m going to have them and then not,” he said.