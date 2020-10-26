JOHNSON CITY — For the second time this year, the East Tennessee State men's basketball team is in quarantine after positive coronavirus tests in the program.
Coach Jason Shay confirmed Monday afternoon that “more than one” person connected with the team had tested positive.
“We’re following public health guidelines and university guidelines,” Shay said.
Shay would not say how long the team has been in quarantine, a process that will last 14 days from the time it starts.
The team, which also was forced to quarantine in September, will not be able to practice until the current quarantine is completed.
The Bucs are scheduled to open the season on Nov. 25 in the Gulf Coast Showcase, a three-day event in Fort Myers, Florida.
“It’s a setback,” Shay said. “It makes things difficult. It’s an unusual year. My worry is that this is going to happen during the season and we’re going to miss some games. That’s why it was important that we got 27 games on the books.
“I will be surprised if we play the full slate of 27 games. You see what’s going on in the NFL and college football. If it’s not us, it could be our opponent. It is what it is. It’s the times we live in.”