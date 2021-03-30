JOHNSON CITY — Jason Shay has resigned after one season as head coach of the East Tennessee State men’s basketball program, the university announced Tuesday.
“Earlier today Coach Jason Shay shared with me his intention to resign as head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University,” Scott Carter, ETSU’s athletic director, said in a release from the school. “I fully respect Coach Shay’s decision and have accepted his resignation. Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university."
Shay, who spent five years as an assistant coach on the Bucs’ staff, took over as head coach following Steve Forbes’ departure for Wake Forest last spring. The Bucs went 13-12 under Shay, ending with a semifinal loss to UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference tournament.
“After much consultation and deliberation, I have decided it is in the best interest of myself, my family and the ETSU men's basketball program to no longer continue as the head basketball coach,” Shay said in the release. “This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways. It is the right time for a new challenge and an opportunity to reset my personal and professional goals.
"I want to thank Dr. (Brian) Noland, Scott Carter and Dr. (Richard) Sander for the opportunity at ETSU and wish them the best of luck moving forward."