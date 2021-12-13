FALL BRANCH — Abingdon senior Isaac Thiessen and Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan have been named the State of Franklin Track Club’s outstanding high school runners.
Thiessen won the VHSL Class 3 individual championship after recording a time of 5:32.3 in Salem. He led the Falcons to their first state title in boys cross country.
Thiessen was the Region 3D champion, Mountain 7 District champ, Don Cumbow Invitational champ, Wendy’s Invitational champ (3A race), Bristol Cross runner-up and Run for the Hills runner-up.
Duncan won the Region 1-AAA championship and ran a season-best 18:35.8 at the Big 5 Championships at Fender’s Farm. She was a Class AAA all-state honoree after finishing 14th in 19:07.6 and won the Bristol Cross.
Thiessen and Duncan will be honored at the club’s annual awards banquet, during which the winners of the SFTC King & Queen of the Road Competition, the Long Distance, Trail and Mile Series and Outstanding SFTCers also will be recognized.
The banquet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Fall Branch Elementary.