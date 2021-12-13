Isaac Thiessen and Trinny Duncan
Photos by Tanner Cook/tcook@timesnews.net

FALL BRANCH — Abingdon senior Isaac Thiessen and Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan have been named the State of Franklin Track Club’s outstanding high school runners.

Isaac Thiessen (Class 3 individual champion)

Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen won the VHSL Class 3 individual title with a time of 15:32.3. 

Thiessen won the VHSL Class 3 individual championship after recording a time of 5:32.3 in Salem. He led the Falcons to their first state title in boys cross country.

Thiessen was the Region 3D champion, Mountain 7 District champ, Don Cumbow Invitational champ, Wendy’s Invitational champ (3A race), Bristol Cross runner-up and Run for the Hills runner-up.

Trinny Duncan

Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan won the Big 5 individual title, covering the Fender’s Farm course in a personal best of 18:35.8.

Duncan won the Region 1-AAA championship and ran a season-best 18:35.8 at the Big 5 Championships at Fender’s Farm. She was a Class AAA all-state honoree after finishing 14th in 19:07.6 and won the Bristol Cross.

Thiessen and Duncan will be honored at the club’s annual awards banquet, during which the winners of the SFTC King & Queen of the Road Competition, the Long Distance, Trail and Mile Series and Outstanding SFTCers also will be recognized.

The banquet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Fall Branch Elementary.

Recommended Videos

Recommended for you