Science Hill's Jenna Hutchins and Daniel Boone's Conner Wingfield are the State of Franklin Track Club's outstanding high school runners for 2020.
Hutchins, a junior, won all four of her regular-season meets by an average margin of more than a minute and a half. She broke four course records and the state soil records in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Hutchins won a second consecutive Region 1 title in a Trailblazer course-record 17:06.1, a time that would have placed her second in the boys' race.
Hutchins captured the TSSAA Large Class championship by running a state meet, course and Tennessee soil record time of 16:30.84 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. She crossed the finish line 95 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
A two-time Foot Locker All-American and two-time state champion in cross country, Hutchins made national headlines in November with her win at the RunningLane Cross Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama. She became the first female high school runner to break 16 minutes on a 5-kilometer cross country course, traversing the John Hunt Running Park course in 15:58.42. Her mark eclipsed the previous national best by eight seconds.
Hutchins finished her cross country season with six races under 17 minutes, which ranked second nationally.
Hutchins also broke national records on the track. In August, she ran the 2-mile in 9:49.83 at the Music City Distance Carnival to become the national junior class record-holder. Earlier this month at the Five and Dime Athletics Meeting in Columbia, South Carolina, she won the women’s 5,000 meters — a field that included several professional runners — in a national absolute high school, American Youth and American Junior outdoor record of 15:34.47.
Her time broke the 17-year-old AJR mark held by Molly Huddle.
Wingfield, also a junior, won five consecutive regular season races, including posting a personal-best 15:50.0 at September's Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival in Jonesborough.
He won the Big 11 individual title and led the Trailblazers to the first perfect score at the conference meet since 1963. Wingfield then added his final victory of the season by running a 16:56.7 at the Region 1 meet in Gray, helping Boone win its eighth team title in the past nine years.
Wingfield had a subpar state meet in Hendersonville but still earned all-state honors with his 15th-place finish (16:23.79).