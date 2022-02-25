SEVIERVILLE — It was raining 3-pointers inside Lon C. Burchfield Gymnasium during Friday’s Region 1-4A girls basketball matchup.
And unfortunately for West Ridge, it was a purple rain.
District 2 champion Sevier County used a couple of runs to pull out a 54-45 win over West Ridge.
The Bearettes' Natali Shultz — the coach’s daughter — drained four key 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Hailey Williams did the dirty work inside and netted a game-high 18.
Sevier County used its trapping 2-2-1 full-court press to force 28 West Ridge turnovers.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do with that 2-2-1 and trapping us on the sideline,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We just lost our heads. We lost (Shultz) too many times in transition and the way we shoot it, it’s hard to make up for 3s.”
A technical foul issued to the Lady Wolves' bench in the third quarter, when they trailed by only three, 28-25, killed their momentum. The Bearettes responded with a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to 10.
“We’ve gotten better as the year went with transition buckets,” Sevier County coach Jonathan Shultz said. “In the past, we’ve been a halfcourt, execution-style team. This team is much more up and down, looking for opportunities to score in transition.”
Jaelyn West, in her last game for West Ridge, had 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. She is part of a 10-member Lady Wolves senior class that's laid a solid foundation for the program's future.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a season,” an emotional Walling said. “We got down two or three times in this game and fought back within three points. This group never quits.
“We’ve got a great foundation with a lot of good, young kids coming up who saw how hard the seniors worked tonight. We got to where we needed to be at the end, but unfortunately, we just came up short.”
The Lady Wolves (19-14) did not make a shot from long range, missing all seven attempts. Sevier County shot 6-for-15 from distance.
“(Natali Shultz) has started knocking down shots the last couple of weeks,” her coach said. “I’m proud of her and I’m more proud of the other stats that are showing up. Now she’s getting deflections and steals. If you leave her open and she’s within a couple of feet of the 3-point line, I feel pretty good about her shooting it.”
The Bearettes started out in a 2-3 zone defense — much like West Ridge — then switched to a man-to-man. Both strategies worked pretty well; West Ridge committed 18 turnovers before halftime.
Shultz made Gene Huskey Court seem like Splash Country by sinking three 3-pointers, and her nine points led all scorers at the break. Sevier County's inside game also was working well, and Williams had eight of her points over the first two quarters.
West Ridge was within one, 12-11, with less than six minutes left in the second quarter, but Sevier County took off on an 14-4 run to take command.
Sevier County will meet Morristown West in Monday’s regional semifinal game at Jefferson County.