Two of the stars from Dobyns-Bennett’s state championship basketball team signed to continue their college careers on Wednesday.
Jack Browder signed with Carson-Newman College while Malachi Hale signed with Walters State Community College. They were part of a ceremony that featured seven D-B athletes announcing their college choices.
Browder was the MVP of the state tournament after scoring 30 points as the Indians beat Bearden 69-60 in overtime in the championship game.
Also signing were Olivia Doran (King women’s basketball), Hayden Sherer (Carson-Newman football), Sam Ritz (Roane State baseball), RJ Brumitt (Milligan swimming) and Gavin Morelock (Milligan tennis).