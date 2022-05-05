Two of the stars from Dobyns-Bennett’s state championship basketball team signed to continue their college careers on Wednesday.

Jack Browder signed with Carson-Newman College while Malachi Hale signed with Walters State Community College. They were part of a ceremony that featured seven D-B athletes announcing their college choices.

Browder was the MVP of the state tournament after scoring 30 points as the Indians beat Bearden 69-60 in overtime in the championship game.

Also signing were Olivia Doran (King women’s basketball), Hayden Sherer (Carson-Newman football), Sam Ritz (Roane State baseball), RJ Brumitt (Milligan swimming) and Gavin Morelock (Milligan tennis).

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video