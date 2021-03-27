BRISTOL, Tenn. — Seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including a pair of series champions, bring plenty of star power to the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, and 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. lead the big names entered. Both will be underdogs to win Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race despite driving topnotch equipment. Harvick is racing the No. 17 Ford for David Gilliland and Truex the Kyle Busch-owned No. 51 Toyota.
Harvick is a three-time Cup Series winner on the Bristol concrete and a five-time winner in the Xfinity Series, but his dirt experience is limited. Still, Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer, a former teammate, noted that one time they competed in a dirt race in Ohio and Harvick won despite having never been in a dirt modified before.
Truex has even less dirt experience, only racing in a couple of charity events in Missouri.
Other Cup regulars for the 150-lap race include Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe, all former truck series winners at the Eldora (Ohio) dirt track. Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez fill out the Cup entries.
Larson, driving the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, is the pre-race favorite. He is actually a favorite to sweep the weekend races, coming off a pair of runner-up finishes in Super Late Model cars in last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals.
In addition, former World of Outlaws Late Model champion Mike Marlar, who finished fourth at Eldora in 2019, could also be a contender.
However, don’t discount the truck series regulars.
Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota has been fast in everything he’s raced on the Bristol concrete. He posted a runner-up finish in the trucks in 2018 and backed it up with a second-place run in a paved Super Late Model car at the Short Track U.S. Nationals.
The track’s conversion to dirt could play right into his hands. He has extensive dirt experience in Sprint Cars, Modifieds and Late Models.
This race also will mark the truck series debut of his wife, Jessica, also an experienced dirt track driver. They’ll become the first husband-wife duo in a major NASCAR race since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise raced in a 1998 Busch Series event.
Three-time truck series champion Matt Crafton also is an experienced dirt racer and finished second in last Saturday’s Open Modified feature at the Bristol Dirt Nationals. Teammate Matt Enfinger finished second to Briscoe in a battle to the wire at Eldora in 2018.
Austin Hill finished second in one of the 604 Crate Late Model features at the Bristol Dirt Nationals and second to Kyle Busch in last weekend’s truck race at Atlanta. Defending trucks champion Sheldon Creed isn’t that experienced on a traditional dirt track, but he comes from an off-road background and won a gold medal at the X Games.
Brett Moffitt, the 2018 trucks champion and a 2019 winner on the Bristol concrete, has a dirt background that includes being the youngest feature winner in the history of the famed Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.