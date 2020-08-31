KINGSPORT — In volleyball, it all starts with the service game.
Dobyns-Bennett used a dominating service game and front-line play Monday to give first-year head coach Patricia Dygert a birthday present: a 25-5, 25-6, 25-9 nonconference win over Cherokee at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Tribe (2-2) totaled 18 service aces — seven by Jessie Odle — to keep Cherokee (1-5) on its toes throughout the match.
“Our biggest impact in the match was just moving the serve around so their serve-receive was off,” Dygert said. “And then us being able to come back with a quick offensive kill off their serve-receive.”
DOMINATING DAY
The match was never close from the opening serve to the final point.
The Lady Indians began with five straight points off kills from Meg Maynor, Whitley Maupin, Dakota Vaiese and Zoie Larkins and an ace from Larkins. After a D-B kill error allowed the score to go to 5-1, the Tribe rolled to a 15-2 advantage.
Cherokee cut the lead to 15-3 on another kill error from D-B. The Lady Indians then outscored the Lady Chiefs 10-2 the rest of the way to take the first-set win.
The second set was more of the same, D-B racing out 10-1 on the strength of five aces on its way to a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Chiefs got their only lead of the match when a Tribe return error put Cherokee up 1-0, but it was short-lived.
The Tribe reeled out the next eight points in taking the third set and the match.
GOOD START
Dygert was pleased with her team’s momentum and no let-up, which gave the Lady Indians a strong start to a stretch featuring key Big 6 Conference home matches against Tennessee High (Tuesday) and David Crockett (Thursday).
“It’s a great way to start the week and a good way to get us motivated and ready for the week ahead with some big matches coming up,” Dygert said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Inari Phillips led D-B’s front-line attack with nine kills. Maynor and Maupin had seven apiece and Larkins added five.
Odle totaled 15 assists to go with her seven aces, Maynor added four aces to her stat line and Larkins recorded five digs.
D-B also got nine digs from Rachel Falin and 14 assists from Dakota Vaiese.
Cassie Cooper finished with four kills and two aces for Cherokee, which visits Morristown West on Tuesday.