The South Atlantic Conference is moving forward with plans to play sports in the fall season.
At least for now.
“We are still working hard as a league across the board. We’re working diligently to try to figure out a way that our student-athletes cannot only participate in sports safely, but so all of our students on their campuses can attend college in a safe manner,” SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz said during a videoconference meeting last week.
Virginia-Wise, Carson-Newman, Tusculum, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill are part of the 13-school NCAA Division II conference.
The uptick on reported coronavirus cases in much of the SAC coverage area admittedly has Britz a little more concerned about the target date of Sept. 3 to open fall sports. But the commissioner said everything within the conference and its member schools will be done to try to safely meet that date.
“I think we will be open for business. I just don’t know to what extent at this point, or when we will actually be able to start competing,” he said.
Under current plans, Britz said, SAC schools plan to open for classes around mid-August. Two football games scheduled for Sept. 3 — West Georgia at Carson-Newman and Limestone at Gardner-Webb — are to be the first contests involving SAC schools.
“Is that going to change in the next couple of weeks? It very well could. I’m hoping it doesn’t,” Britz said. “I’m certainly not as optimistic as I was five or six weeks ago.”
Britz said the conference membership is working together to come up with minimum standards regarding health and safety for schools to have athletic events. Most of the standards, which he said likely will be above the minimum required, possibly will come from the NCAA as well as local and state government and health agencies.
Despite the use of best practices Britz expects coronavirus cases to arise.
“We’re going to have that, there’s no question about it,” he said. “We may very well likely have some games canceled because of it. Those are situations we’re going to have to address if they happen.
“If we only get 75% of our games in as opposed to 100%, that’s what happens. But at least we’re able to get some games in and we move forward.”
Britz said the priorities are the safety of the student-athletes and giving them every opportunity to participate in sports as part of their collegiate experience.
“The whole point of this year is to survive,” he said. “If we don’t have national championships but we’re able to compete the majority of the conference championships, then OK. We’ve got to be able to figure this out somehow, some way. And we’ve got to allow these students some way to participate in their sport as well as go to school.”
Britz said if the pandemic worsens and leads to no in-person classes on campus, then there would be likely be no SAC sports this fall.
“Given the fact that intercollegiate athletics is part of the fabric of the overall higher educational system, I would just find that hard, from an optics standpoint, that we would be participating in college athletics,” he said. “If the college itself was closed down, shut down from all of the traditional classes, I just can’t see college presidents allowing that to happen.”
He did say that early games would most likely be played in front of limited or no spectators until the health mandates would allow more fans to attend.