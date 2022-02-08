First in a series
Gerald Sensabaugh played eight seasons in the NFL, the first four for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the last with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Dobyns-Bennett alum — who made 411 career tackles and 14 interceptions in 112 NFL games as a defensive back — kicks off our Super Bowl week series featuring local NFL players.
Sensabaugh’s best seasons came in 2008 with Jacksonville, when he had 70 tackles and four picks, and in 2010 with Dallas, when he had career highs of 71 tackles, five interceptions and two sacks.
He moved back to the Tri-Cities after his playing days and briefly served as football coach at David Crockett. He’s currently coaching the 423 Elite 7-on-7 team, designed to build up kids for recruiting camps.
Sensabaugh reflected on a variety of topics ranging from his NFL days, to college at East Tennessee State and North Carolina. He’s particularly fond of his days with the Cowboys during which he and another local product, Elizabethton’s Jason Witten, became good friends.
What was it like to play in Jacksonville those first four years?
“Jacksonville was a great opportunity and it was cool because I got to link up with some of my favorite players. I looked up to Deon Grant, a former UT player, and Donovin Darius. They were the two safeties who I built my game after.
“Donovin was more of a hard hitter and Deon had great ball skills. He got a lot of interceptions during his career. Those were high-caliber players to learn from. Jacksonville was a cool city where I lived beside the beach. It was my first time away from home really, although I had the year at North Carolina.
“I was so thankful for (coach) Jack Del Rio giving me the opportunity to play for them. My defensive coordinator was Mike Smith, who had played at ETSU. He was later coach of the Atlanta Falcons. It was good to be in that situation.”
How was it different to play for one of the most iconic sports franchises in Dallas?
“My defensive backs coach, Dave Campo, and my special teams coach, Joe DeCamillis, vouched for me to come to Dallas. It’s the most valuable franchise in the league, so you get a lot of media attention and my family saw me about every weekend on TV. It’s “America’s Team” with fans all over the country and all over the world.
“It was a different stage where I could put myself out there. I played with some great players like Jason Witten, Tony Romo, DeMarcus Ware and Terence Newman. We had a team full of guys who made the Pro Bowl. I was part of the first group that got to play in the brand new stadium. It was the perfect time to go to Dallas.”
You mentioned being more excited to see your cousin, Coty Sensabaugh, make it to the NFL than yourself. Why was that?
“Coty had an older brother, Jamaar, who died of leukemia when I was a junior in high school. Coty’s father gave me Jamaar’s cleats to wear my senior season. I wore those cleats and as I saw Coty have the ability to play in the NFL, it’s hard to explain the joy I had for Coty and his family.
“I based my whole career thinking about Jamaar. To see his little brother make it, he got drafted before I did. He’s the highest draft pick of our family. Teddy Gaines went in the seventh round. I went in the fifth round and Coty went in the fourth round. It was a dream come true to see him make it in the NFL because I know, without a doubt, his brother would have made it.
“Jamaar was key to motivating me to be better and key to motivating him. I know the pain our family went through. That’s why I was more happy for him to make it than myself.”
ETSU is coming off a record season. You were there when the decision was made to drop football. What was the feeling like on the team?
“We were crushed. It put fear in a lot of our eyes as we were a brotherhood. For me personally, it helped me out because I was able to go to North Carolina and play against the ACC competition. What was tough, a lot of my teammates weren’t able to play football after that. ETSU did honor everyone’s scholarship, but it was devastating.
“I still love that place. The best thing was bringing football back with the new outdoor stadium. The environment is crazy. To see them win the playoff game and play at North Dakota State. ... Scott Carter, the athletic director, was the fullback when I played. He’s doing one heck of a job with the program, with all sports.
“I coach a 7-on-7 team and I ask every kid which school they want to go to. Ninety-five percent of the kids put ETSU as one of the top three schools. That program is a great motivational tool for our young people. It’s amazing what they’ve built in a short time and I’m so glad they have it back.”
You transferred to North Carolina, which had such a great defensive tradition with guys like Lawrence Taylor, Dre Bly and Julius Peppers. What was it like to play for the Tar Heels?
“Carolina was close to home, but when they came to recruit me from ETSU, they put me on a pedestal, like I was part of their program already. On our official visit there, it was the first time I’d ever been on a private jet. To be out there and play with that team at the ACC level, the campus was amazing. I really loved going to that school, one of the top academic schools in our nation. It was a great opportunity to showcase what I could do and it gave me the chance to get drafted.
“I did this ‘ESPN Gameday’ interview where I said, ‘We’re just a mediocre Carolina team going against No. 3 Miami.’ We won that game (31-28) and that was one of the best victories of my life. We beat No. 1 Georgia Southern when I was at ETSU my freshman year. Those two games are the ones I remember most from college, some of the best wins of my career.”
His Super Bowl prediction
“I’m going to go with one of my son’s favorite players, Jalen Ramsey. The Rams have put together one heck of a team with some guys like Odell Beckham, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford AND Cooper Kupp. They have all kinds of guys. It seems they have the most talented team in the NFL. I don’t really have a score, but if I could watch tape on the inside, I’d have a better inclination, but I’m rolling with the Rams.”