The Upper East Tennessee Seniors Golf League’s opening tournament of the season is set for Monday, March 14 at McDonald Hills in Rogersville, the first of 60 events running from mid-March through October.
The tournaments are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 23 public and private golf courses in the area.
The league is open to all men age 55 by the date of their first tournament. The annual membership fee is $35 and applications will be accepted starting Feb. 1.
Competition is carried out in flights in which players of like skill levels compete on a handicap basis. The flight prizes are low net and low putts with multiple places paid.
There are non-handicap prizes for low gross, closest to pin on par 3s and long drive. Prizes are in the form of merchandise certificates that can be accumulated and redeemable at any of the courses on the league’s schedule. All flights will play from the senior tees.
Go online at seniorsgolfleague.com or contact Hal McHorris at (423) 245-9833 or email halinkpt@aol.com for more information about the league.