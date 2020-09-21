KINGSPORT — Before volleyball got underway in late August, Dobyns-Bennett senior Zoie Larkins was already the best player at her usual libero position.
But, as this year has proven over and over again, things do not always go as planned.
“Zoie has been a leader since she was a freshman,” first-year Lady Indians head coach Patricia Dygert said. “She’s kind of always been in a leadership role, especially in the last two years as libero.
“I honestly think the switch was easy for her because she’s a stronger hitter. She knew before I even said anything to her that was what her role was going to be.”
A position change from anchor of the defense — where she was an all-district and all-region performer the last two years — to potent outside hitter might seem like a daunting task to some, but Larkins has taken the opportunity and run with it.
“I’ve switched positions before my freshman year, and it’s something different, but it’s fun because it’s the last time I’ll get to hit before I go to college,” she said. “It’s what is best for my team and I was OK with doing it because it was going to be the most helpful.”
“Libero is her zone and her love, but we need her to be everywhere,” Dygert said. “Offensively and defensively, it was the easiest choice and it wasn’t even a question. I knew that she would fulfill that role in every way that it needed to be fulfilled.”
Since the beginning of the season — when the Lady Indians were swept at home by Daniel Boone and beaten soundly on the road by Science Hill —D-B has made tremendous progress and is now in the hunt for the second seed in the district tournament.
“Our preseason was nonexistent and our opening game was evidence of that,” Dygert said. “It’s taken things like looking at game film, talking about what the best strategy is for our team and what our unique skills are that we have over other teams. I’m really proud of the whole team. I’ve seen them grow, even as an assistant to now being the head coach.”
Larkins has played under three head coaches in her four years, but Dygert has been on the bench the whole time.
“Every coach has their own coaching style, so we’ve had to adapt to all of it,” Larkins said. “It hasn’t been too much of a change and has been easy to adapt.”
For her part, Dygert has seen not only Larkins but the entire senior class fight and grind for every win this season.
“Zoie is an awesome person, first and foremost,” Dygert said. “She wants what is best for the team. Seeing her develop those skills as a libero and being a leader on the back row to now and seeing her be a leader in every aspect of the game has been awesome as a coach.
“I feel so proud of her and her accomplishments. She’s a true leader through and through.”
THINKING OF STATE
The past two seasons, the Lady Indians have finished third in the TSSAA Class AAA tournament, first under Megan Devine Ailshie and then under Haley Price. Last year’s tournament was particularly heartbreaking for the Lady Indians, who had Brentwood on the ropes in the fifth set of the winners’ bracket final before losing to the now seven-time defending state champion.
For Larkins specifically, the momentum-changing play in the fifth set happened right in front of her. Out of the timeout, the Lady Bruins ran a specific play for junior outside hitter Shaye Eggleston, an Alabama commit, that ended in a point for Brentwood.
“We had them,” Larkins said. “(Eggleston) is just a crazy outside player and she’s so good. We knew that she was the main player we had to shut down. Whenever she got that kill and took the momentum, we definitely felt it and you could feel it in the whole team that it was a big momentum change.”
D-B could never rekindle the momentum and later that day succumbed to Houston in four sets in an elimination match.
“We were really tired and devastated about the Brentwood loss,” Larkins noted. “We were giving it all we could, but it wasn’t it enough to get past (Houston).”
Larkins believes the Lady Indians could potentially make a third consecutive trip to Murfreesboro.
“It’s going to be harder than it has been,” she said. “We have what it takes, though. If we all work together and play our best, I think we can at least make it to the state.”
Dygert echoed that sentiment.
“I think this team has a lot of grit,” the coach said. “We may not be the fastest offense or what you might write on the books as the team that can get there, but they’re really trusting each other.
“They really do fight for each other and we’re all in this to get there.”
CLASSROOM LEADER
Larkins isn’t only setting a strong example for her teammates on the volleyball court. She also boasts a 4.25 weighted GPA and is involved with organizations such as Beta Club.
Larkins has committed to furthering her academic and athletic career at NCAA Division II Francis Marion in Florence, South Carolina.
“I first started talking to them about this time last year and I went to camp there over the summer,” Larkins said. “Honestly, I wasn’t intending on liking it all. When I got there, the campus, the girls and the coach made it feel like a family and I felt like it was where I belonged.
“I plan to major in biology and then go into pharmacy.”