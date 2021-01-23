TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double- double and the Florida State men’s basketball team pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson on Saturday.
Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State (9-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight. Calhoun made 4 of 5 3-point shots.
John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson (9-4, 3-4), which dropped its third in a row.
Florida State used a 15-2 run early to take a commanding 24-9 lead with 9:16 before halftime and was up 42-24 the half.
Through 20 minutes, Clemson had more turnovers (seven) than field goals (four, out of 24 shots). The Tigers made 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, helping to keep them in the game.
No. 13 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run that allowed Virginia to survive a scare.
Kihei Clark scored only two points for the Cavaliers (10-2, 6-0), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie. Jay Huff added 18 points and five blocks.
Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2), who had won five straight.
Georgia Tech went up 31-23 on its second 12-2 run of the first half and remained in front until Hauser’s 10-footer to give the Cavaliers a 57-56 lead with 4:57 to play.
Louisville 70, Duke 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and Louisville handed Duke its third straight loss.
Jones, a grad transfer from Radford, hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining to put away the game. The lead changed hands eight times in the final 13½ minutes.
Jay’Lyn Withers added 13 points, David Johnson 12 and Dre Davis 11 for Louisville (10-3, 5-2). The Cardinals made 18 of 24 from the line to 7 of 9 for the Blue Devils (5-5, 3-3).
Matthew Hurt scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from the arc, for Duke but went 12 minutes of the second half without scoring.
UNC 86, NC State 76
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds, and North Carolina used its strength inside to beat North Carolina State.
Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels (10-5, 5-3) to their fifth win in six games and prevent a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22. The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games.
Devon Daniels scored 21 points to lead N.C. State (6-5, 2-4), which lost its fourth straight.
The Tar Heels outrebounded N.C. State 44-30, including 14-7 on the offensive boards. They had 13 turnovers against an N.C. State team that came in averaging nearly 18 takeaways, though the Wolfpack had 10 steals.
Wake Forest 76, Pittsburgh 75
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range and Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career.
Massoud’s eight 3s tied for third best in program history.
The Demon Deacons (4-6, 1-6) never led until Jonah Antonio made it 60-57 with 9:45 left on the second of his three straight 3-pointers. Those 3s came late in Wake Forest’s 26-5 run that ended at 66-57 with 8:17 to go.
Antonio finished with 15 points and Jalen Johnson added 10 points.
Justin Champagnie had 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals for Pitt (8-3, 4-2).
SEC GAMES
No. 18 Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists and Alabama won its ninth straight game and eighth in a row in Southeastern Conference play.
Mississippi State (9-7, 4-4) cut an 11-point second-half deficit to three in the final minute, but John Petty Jr. answered with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.
Freshman guard Joshua Primo scored 16 points and made four first-half 3s for the Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0). Jones also had four steals and three blocked shots. Petty scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Jaden Shackelford also had 12 for the Tide.
D.J. Stewart Jr. led Mississippi State with 27 points and Iverson Molinar added 19.
Auburn 109, South Carolina 86
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers, Sharife Cooper had a double-double by halftime and Auburn earned its first win at South Carolina since 2014.
Cooper, a freshman who was granted eligibility by the NCAA Jan. 9, scored 16 points and had 12 assists for his second career double-double. He already had 10 points and 11 assists in the books in the first 20 minutes.
Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with seven rebounds and JT Thor added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-7, 3-5). Auburn made 40 of 77 field goals (52%), including 14 of 27 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Tigers also went 15-for-16 from the free-throw line.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 24 points and AJ Lawson 23 for the Gamecocks (3-5, 1-3).
Kentucky 82, LSU 69
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keion Brooks Jr. had 13 of his season-high 15 points in the first half, Brandon Boston Jr. added 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and Kentucky led for all but 15 seconds.
The Wildcats (5-9, 4-3) avoided their third four-game slide under coach John Calipari.
Trendon Watford tied his career best with 26 points and added a season-high tying 10 rebounds, and freshman Cameron Thomas scored 18 for LSU (10-4, 5-3).
Arkansas 92, Vanderbilt 71
NASHVILLE — Moses Moody scored 26 points with eight rebounds and Jalen Tate scored 25 for Arkansas (12-4, 4-4), which never trailed.
D.J. Harvey scored 16 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 15 for Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-5), which played without sophomore Dylan Disu because of coronavirus contact tracing. Disu and Pippen had been the only two Commodores to start every game this season while starting the last 24 games together. Disu, the SEC’s second-leading rebounder at 8.4 per game, had started 41 straight games.
The Razorbacks had a 39-29 edge on the boards.
Florida 92, Georgia 84
ATHENS, Ga. — Tre Mann scored a career-high 24 points, leading five in double-digit scoring, and Florida opened the second half with a 13-3 burst to pull away from Georgia.
Noah Locke added 16 points, Colin Castleton and Tyree Appleby 14 apiece, and Omar Payne 10 for the Gators (8-4, 5-3).
Andrew Garcia scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and K.D. Johnson added 16 for Georgia (9-5, 2-5). Justin Kier scored 14 points, Toumani Camara 11 and Sahvir Wheeler 10.
Ole Miss 61, Texas A&M 50
OXFORD, Miss. — Jarkel Joiner had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Mississippi, which used a 20-2 run to end the first half and open the second to put away Texas A&M.
Devontae Shuler scored 17 points for Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4). Emanuel Miller had 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies (7-6, 2-5).
The Rebels went 18-for-29 from the free-throw line. The Aggies were just 5-for-8.