COEBURN — Lonesome Pine Raceway ended the first half of its season with a blast, so to speak.
The asphalt short track followed its racing action with a fireworks show to the delight of the biggest crowd of the season on July 3.
LPR promoter Tim O’Quinn is planning on the second half of the season providing an encore.
“It’s going to be exciting,” O’Quinn said. “Every class is close in points and they’re going to bring a lot of excitement right up to the championship night.”
LPR has been on a break for the past couple of weeks, but is scheduled to be back in action Saturday with a different type of racing slate.
The Pure 4 division is the only regular class that will be running on Saturday, but that's not the only event on the schedule.
The night will also feature a Pure 4 “powder puff” event, exclusively for female drivers; a 35-lap enduro race; a demolition derby on the front stretch; and a street race.
OPEN TO ALL
The street race is open to everyone who has a valid driver’s license and insurance policy.
O’Quinn explained that individuals will be able to race their privately owned vehicles on the track.
The format will pit one car against another on the track in an elimination lap. The winner advances to the next race, while the loser is eliminated. That process will continue until the champion is crowned.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.
BACK AT IT
Saturday’s events are a prelude to the start of the second half of the season for LPR’s regular classes.
The Limited Late Model, Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street and Pure 4 divisions will be back at it on Aug. 7 in the first of three races next month.
Race nights are also planned in September and October with the final points race scheduled for Oct. 16.
THE LEADERS
O’Quinn said the track championships will likely not be decided until late in the season.
Lance Gatlin holds a 12-point lead on Josh Gobble in the Limited Late Model class.
Gatlin’s steady runs have him at the top of the division with 269 points, while Gobble has 257.
The Mod 4 division is the closest class at the top of the points standings.
Kevin Canter leads Billy Duty 202-194.
Elby Harrison is at the top of the Mod Street division with 268 points. He leads Steven Roark, who has 229.
In the Pure Street class, Rob Austin is holding off his neighbors Mike Mays and Doug Austin. Rob Austin has 263 points, while Mays has 252 and Doug Austin has accumulated 239.
John Ketron leads Larry Yeary 246-213 in the Pure 4 division standings.
OTHER EVENTS
LPR will host other events in addition to the regular series races, according to O’Quinn.
On Sept. 4, LPR will host its regular divisions as well as the USAC sprint cars. The night will also feature a junior late model series that features drivers ages 12-16 racing in late model cars.
The track signed a contract Thursday with Monster Crash Mania, of Florida, for a three-day monster truck show.
The Oct. 1-3 event will also include cars and motorcycles.
Another monster truck show is slated for Oct. 23 at LPR.