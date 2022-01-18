BIG STONE GAP — Only four players scored for the Union boys basketball team Tuesday and coach Zack Moore is OK with that.
Led by Bradley Bunch’s 28 points and nine rebounds, the Bears outscored Gate City 36-21 in the second half to take a convincing 59-39 Mountain 7 District win.
Caiden Bartee scored 12 points, Noah Jordan finished with 11 and Malachi Jenkins added eight for the Bears (8-4, 3-0).
Peyton Honeycutt, Union’s fifth starter and the team’s stopper, had a strong defensive game and recorded six assists.
“Peyton’s worth to our team is not through how many points he scores for us,” Moore noted. “Just seeing how good he is defensively and handling the ball and getting us in transition.
“We kind of feed who’s hot and we go as Bradley goes.”
Gate City (4-6, 2-2) kept Union off balance some in the first half and frustrated Bunch, who picked up two fouls in the first two quarters.
Despite the early uneasiness, the Bears outscored Gate City 13-3 in the first quarter.
“In the second quarter, they outplayed us,” Moore said. “We challenged them at halftime and I think the third quarter run just separated us.”
For Bunch, coming back stronger in the second half was key for him and his teammates.
“Whenever the second half started, we just got into transition and that’s what got us started,” Bunch said.
The Bears outscored the Blue Devils 17-7 in the third to pull away from a five-point halftime lead.
The first-half loss of Gunner Garrett to an injury added another challenge for the Blue Devils in the second half.
“He’s the kind we’re counting on,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said.
“Give Union a lot of credit. They’re a really good team and they’re led by a guy who is really hard to stop.”
Brady Edwards led Gate City with 12 points, and Eli McMurray finished with 11.
LADY DEVILS RULE AFTER HALF
Gate City’s girls also used a strong second-half effort to secure their Mountain 7 win, rallying for a 60-50 victory.
Union (8-3, 1-1) led 29-23 at halftime and built the advantage to 33-23 at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter when Jordan Shuler hit a 3-point shot and a free throw.
Shuler’s trey turned out to be the Lady Bears’ only field goal of the quarter, though they did score eight points from the free-throw line.
Forcing eight turnovers in the third, Gate City (8-6, 5-0) outscored Union 19-11 in the frame to move out front 42-40. The push included a 12-1 run over the final 2:29 of the quarter.
Gate City carried the run into the fourth quarter and by the end of the 22-1 outburst, the Lady Blue Devils enjoyed a 52-41 advantage.
Union pulled back within four, 52-48, with 1:37 remaining, but could get no closer. The Lady Blue Devils outscored Union 8-2 the rest of the way, the majority of their points coming from the foul line.
Macey Mullins led a trio of Gate City players in double-figure scoring with 14 points. Lexi Ervin finished with 13 and Addie Gibson added 10.
Union’s Abby Slagle led all scorers with 23 points and Jordan Shuler finished with 12.