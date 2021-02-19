BLUFF CITY — Holding only a two-point advantage at halftime, Sullivan East girls basketball coach Allan Aubrey challenged his squad to step up the defense.
And boy did they answer the call.
The Lady Patriots clamped down and held Unicoi County to 12 second-half points in pulling away for a 62-47 win in Friday’s District 1-AA semifinal inside the Dyer Dome.
“We played horrible defense in the first half and we gave them shots, especially in the last three minutes,” Aubrey said. “We had them down 37-27 and we let them shoot to get back in it at the end of the quarter.
“I really challenged them in the locker room at half and we gave up 12 points in the second half.”
The Lady Patriots move into Monday’s final against Sullivan Central, which beat Elizabethton on Friday.
Unicoi County will play at Elizabethton on Monday in the consolation game.
East sophomore Jenna Hare led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Hayley Grubb netted 14 and Emma Aubrey and Riley Nelson each finished with 10 for the Lady Patriots (22-4), who shot 23-for-58 from the field and committed only five turnovers.
Coach Aubrey, however, credited his team’s second-half hustle on the defensive boards for winning the game.
“I feel like we did a really nice job on the defensive glass,” Aubrey said. “When we play defense like that, we’re hard to beat. We have to play defense all 32 minutes, not 28.”
Unicoi County (14-13) was lights out from the field in the first half, hitting 14 of 23 (60.9%) of its shots. The Lady Blue Devils went cold and shot 5-for-23 over the final two quarters.
“I don’t think we played bad, we just didn’t box out,” Unicoi coach Kerri King said. “We needed to control the boards or at least control them on the boards. We never did that from the start.
“We can defend them as good as we want, but if we give up more than one shot, all of that is vain.”
Tenley Holt started off hot, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 21. Unicoi’s Caroline Podvin had 13 on 5-for-13 shooting.
The Lady Blue Devils turned the ball over 15 times.
“East has a lot of weapons,” King said. “They’re really good. I don’t know how we match up with them because they’re really long and we’re not.”