ATHENS, Ga. — Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and the No. 1 Auburn men’s basketball team got past Georgia 74-72 Saturday, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.
Auburn (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) continued its dominant run through the league. But the Tigers, who won their first nine SEC games by about 12 points per game, were tested by last-place Georgia (6-17, 1-9).
Following Green’s go-ahead layup, Georgia’s Aaron Cook missed a long jumper. A drive by Cook had given Georgia a 72-70 lead before K.D. Johnson tied the game with a layup.
Johnson, who transferred to Auburn from Georgia, led Auburn with 20 points. Green had 19 and standout freshman Jabari Smith had seven points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Walker Kessler had 10 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
Kario Oquendo led Georgia with 25 points.
NO. 5 KENTUCKY 66, ALABAMA 55
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and Kentucky won its fourth straight.
Five players scored in double figures for Kentucky (19-4, 9-2). Daimion Collins, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks Jr. and Tshiebwe all had 10 points apiece.
Alabama (14-9, 4-6) shot 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range. Charles Bediako had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Crimson Tide, which missed 12 straight shots in the second half.
Vanderbilt 75, No. 25 LSU 66
NASHVILLE — Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, to lead Vanderbilt.
Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse improved to 2-9 against top 25 teams, and both have come against LSU and coach Will Wade, a Nashville native, inside Memorial Gym on the same date.
Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s leading scorer averaging 19.3 points a game, was held to seven points and nine assists, but Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6) equaled its most wins since going 12-20 in the 2017-18 season. Myles Stute hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Jordan Wright added 13.
The Tigers (16-7, 4-6) have lost three straight and six of seven. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points, 14 in the second half. Eric Gaines had 14, and Darius Days added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Florida 62, Ole Miss 57, OT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton returned and scored 17 points to spark Florida.
In overtime, the Gators’ Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had a couple of steals, the second leading to a Castleton jumper that put Florida (15-8, 5-5) up 56-50 with 1:27 to go. A three-point play by Mississippi’s Luis Rodriguez made it 59-56 with 14 seconds left, but the Gators closed it out with a series of free throws by Tyree Appleby.
Castleton, who missed six games with a shoulder injury, added seven rebounds and three blocks. Appleby and Fleming scored 10 points each.
Tye Fagan led Mississippi (12-11, 3-7) with 15 points. Matthew Murrell had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Nysier Brooks had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Missouri 70, Texas A&M 66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kobe Brown made two free throws with nine seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to lead Missouri (9-13, 3-6).
Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots. Jarron Coleman had 12 points, and Amari Davis and reserve Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 apiece.
Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner led Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points each. Henry Coleman III scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, and Tyrece Radford added 11 points.