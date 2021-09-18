GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns in his first collegiate road start and top-ranked Alabama held off No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0) stopped a 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division.
The Gators (2-1, 0-1) have dropped eight straight in the series.
Florida — a 14½-point underdog playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richard- son because of a strained right hamstring — trailed 21-3 at the end of the first quarter after Young hit Jase McClellan, Jaheel Billingsley and Brian Johnson with TD passes.
The Gators rallied, and Dameon Pierce capped a 75-yard drive with a 17- yard run that made it 31-29. But Malik Davis failed to get the 3 yards needed on the 2-point conversion.
NO. 2 GEORGIA 40 SOUTH CAROLINA 13
ATHENS, Ga. — JT Daniels returned to the lineup with three touchdown passes and Georgia’s defense almost didn’t allow a TD for a third straight game.
Daniels completed 23 of 31 for 303 yards, including scoring throws of 43 yards to Jermaine Burton, 38 yards to Adonai Mitchell and 4 yards to James Cook.
The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) finally gave up a touchdown while on defense when Luke Doty connected with Josh Vann on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 10:55 remaining.
South Carolina (2-1, 0-1) gave up three sacks and a safety, along with two turnovers that led to Georgia touchdowns.
No. 7 Texas A&M 34 New Mexico 0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Texas A&M extended its winning streak to 11 games.
Calzada was thrust into the job last weekend against Colorado when Haynes King suffered a broken right leg. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 117 yards for the Aggies (3-0).
Terry Wilson, a transfer from Kentucky who had 559 yards passing in the first two games, threw for just 33 yards Saturday for New Mexico (2-1). He had an interception, was sacked four times and had three passes broken up.
NO. 10 PENN STATE 28 No. 22 AUBURN 20
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker broke up a desperation pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired.
Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions (3-0). Jahan Dotson added 10 catches for 78 yards and a TD, tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown and tight end Tyler Warren and Noah Cain ran for scores.
The Nittany Lions had to make two late defensive stands. First, they kept the Tigers (2-1) out of the end zone after a first-and-goal at the 10. An incomplete fade from the 2 on fourth down with 3:08 left gave the Nittany Lions the ball back, but they could not run out the whole clock.
Auburn moved to the Penn State 23 with three seconds left. Nix fired deep down the middle, but Brisker cut in front of Demetris Robertson a few steps in front of the goal line and batted down the ball.
NO. 20 ARKANSAS 45 GEORGIA SOUTHERN 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead Arkansas past Georgia Southern (1-1).
Arkansas all but ended it on a 91-yard pass from Jefferson to preseason All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks with 11:18 left in the third quarter. It was Jefferson’s final touchdown pass of the game and gave Arkansas a 38-10 lead.
The Razorbacks (3-0) led 14-0 after touchdown runs from Trelon Smith on the first drive and Dominique Johnson on the second.
Kentucky 28 Chattanooga 23
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis overcame two interceptions to throw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Cummings, safety Tyrell Ajian returned an interception 95 yards with 7:40 remaining, and Kentucky rallied past Chattanooga.
The FCS Mocs (1-2) took a 16-14 lead early in the fourth on Aaron Sears’ 30-yard field goal. The Wildcats (3-0) then drove 77 yards for the go-ahead TD with 10:18 left.
Chattanooga was in Kentucky territory when Cole Copeland threw down the middle for an interception Ajian took back for the score. Copeland’s 2-yard TD got Chattanooga back within five, but the Wildcats recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Missouri 59, SEmU 28
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Connor Bazelak completed 21 of 30 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half for Missouri (2-0).
Bazelak spread the ball to 10 receivers and connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to D’onte Smith and a 52-yard TD pass to Chance Luper.
The Tigers’ Tyler Badie entered the game as the national leader in yards from scrimmage with 392. He played sparingly against FCS Southeast Missouri (0-3) but rushed nine times for 81 yards and two touchdowns and had two catches for 14 yards and another score.
Memphis 31 Mississippi St. 29
MEMPHIS — Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns, including a disputed 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, and Memphis (3-0) won it on Joe Doyle’s 51-yard field goal with 2:02 left.
After the field goal, Will Rogers hit Makai Polk for a 36-yard touchdown for Mississippi State (2-1), but Rogers’ run for the 2- point conversion failed and the Tigers escaped.
LSU 49, CMU 21
BATON ROUGE, La. — Max Johnson passed for 372 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in less than three quarters and defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble for a 33-yard score for LSU (2-1).
Central Michigan (1-2) scored a defensive touchdown in the third quarter when safety Devonni Reed returned a Johnson pick 20 yards for the touchdown.
Stanford 41, Vandy 23
NASHVILLE — Tanner McKee ran for a touchdown and threw for two more for Stanford (2-1), which handed Vanderbilt (1-2) its eighth straight loss at home.
The Commodores’ last home win was Nov. 23, 2019.