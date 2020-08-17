The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced the dates for the 2020 football season, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Each team will play a 10-game, conference-only slate.
The SEC championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
ALABAMA
Sept. 26 at Missouri
Oct. 3 Texas A&M
Oct. 10 at Ole Miss
Oct. 17 Georgia
Oct. 24 at Tennessee
Oct. 31 Mississippi State
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 at LSU
Nov. 21 Kentucky
Nov. 28 Auburn
Dec. 5 at Arkansas
ARKANSAS
Sept. 26 Georgia
Oct. 3 at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 at Auburn
Oct. 17 Ole Miss
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 at Texas A&M
Nov. 7 Tennessee
Nov. 14 at Florida
Nov. 21 LSU
Nov. 28 at Missouri
Dec. 5 Alabama
AUBURN
Sept. 26 Kentucky
Oct. 3 at Georgia
Oct. 10 Arkansas
Oct. 17 at South Carolina
Oct. 24 at Ole Miss
Oct. 31 LSU
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 at Mississippi State
Nov. 21 Tennessee
Nov. 28 at Alabama
Dec. 5 Texas A&M
FLORIDA
Sept. 26 at Ole Miss
Oct. 3 South Carolina
Oct. 10 at Texas A&M
Oct. 17 LSU
Oct. 24 Missouri
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 Arkansas
Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28 Kentucky
Dec. 5 at Tennessee
GEORGIA
Sept. 26 at Arkansas
Oct. 3 Auburn
Oct. 10 Tennessee
Oct. 17 at Alabama
Oct. 24 at Kentucky
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 at Missouri
Nov. 21 Mississippi State
Nov. 28 at South Carolina
Dec. 5 Vanderbilt
KENTUCKY
Sept. 26 at Auburn
Oct. 3 Ole Miss
Oct. 10 Mississippi State
Oct. 17 at Tennessee
Oct. 24 Georgia
Oct. 31 at Missouri
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 Vanderbilt
Nov. 21 at Alabama
Nov. 28 at Florida
Dec. 5 South Carolina
LSU
Sept. 26 Mississippi State
Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 Missouri
Oct. 17 at Florida
Oct. 24 South Carolina
Oct. 31 at Auburn
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 Alabama
Nov. 21 at Arkansas
Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
Dec. 5 Ole Miss
MISSISSIPPI
Sept. 26 Florida
Oct. 3 at Kentucky
Oct. 10 Alabama
Oct. 17 at Arkansas
Oct. 24 Auburn
Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 South Carolina
Nov. 21 at Texas A&M
Nov. 28 Mississippi State
Dec. 5 at LSU
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 26 at LSU
Oct. 3 Arkansas
Oct. 10 at Kentucky
Oct. 17 Texas A&M
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 at Alabama
Nov. 7 Vanderbilt
Nov. 14 Auburn
Nov. 21 at Georgia
Nov. 28 at Ole Miss
Dec. 5 Missouri
MISSOURI
Sept. 26 Alabama
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 at LSU
Oct. 17 Vanderbilt
Oct. 24 at Florida
Oct. 31 Kentucky
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 Georgia
Nov. 21 at South Carolina
Nov. 28 Arkansas
Dec. 5 at Mississippi State
SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 26 Tennessee
Oct. 3 at Florida
Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17 Auburn
Oct. 24 at LSU
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 Texas A&M
Nov. 14 at Ole Miss
Nov. 21 Missouri
Nov. 28 Georgia
Dec. 5 at Kentucky
TENNESSEE
Sept. 26 at South Carolina
Oct. 3 Missouri
Oct. 10 at Georgia
Oct. 17 Kentucky
Oct. 24 Alabama
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 at Arkansas
Nov. 14 Texas A&M
Nov. 21 at Auburn
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5 Florida
TEXAS A&M
Sept. 26 Vanderbilt
Oct. 3 at Alabama
Oct. 10 Florida
Oct. 17 at Mississippi State
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 Arkansas
Nov. 7 at South Carolina
Nov. 14 at Tennessee
Nov. 21 Ole Miss
Nov. 28 LSU
Dec. 5 at Auburn
VANDERBILT
Sept. 26 at Texas A&M
Oct. 3 LSU
Oct. 10 South Carolina
Oct. 17 at Missouri
Oct. 24 Open
Oct. 31 Ole Miss
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 at Kentucky
Nov. 21 Florida
Nov. 28 Tennessee
Dec. 5 at Georgia