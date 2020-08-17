2020 SEC football schedule image
SEC image

The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced the dates for the 2020 football season, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Each team will play a 10-game, conference-only slate.

The SEC championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ALABAMA

Sept. 26 at Missouri

Oct. 3 Texas A&M

Oct. 10 at Ole Miss

Oct. 17 Georgia

Oct. 24 at Tennessee

Oct. 31 Mississippi State

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 at LSU

Nov. 21 Kentucky

Nov. 28 Auburn

Dec. 5 at Arkansas

ARKANSAS

Sept. 26 Georgia

Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 at Auburn

Oct. 17 Ole Miss

Oct. 24 Open

Oct. 31 at Texas A&M

Nov. 7 Tennessee

Nov. 14 at Florida

Nov. 21 LSU

Nov. 28 at Missouri

Dec. 5 Alabama

AUBURN

Sept. 26 Kentucky

Oct. 3 at Georgia

Oct. 10 Arkansas

Oct. 17 at South Carolina

Oct. 24 at Ole Miss

Oct. 31 LSU

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 at Mississippi State

Nov. 21 Tennessee

Nov. 28 at Alabama

Dec. 5 Texas A&M

FLORIDA

Sept. 26 at Ole Miss

Oct. 3 South Carolina

Oct. 10 at Texas A&M

Oct. 17 LSU

Oct. 24 Missouri

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 Arkansas

Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28 Kentucky

Dec. 5 at Tennessee

GEORGIA

Sept. 26 at Arkansas

Oct. 3 Auburn

Oct. 10 Tennessee

Oct. 17 at Alabama

Oct. 24 at Kentucky

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 at Missouri

Nov. 21 Mississippi State

Nov. 28 at South Carolina

Dec. 5 Vanderbilt

KENTUCKY

Sept. 26 at Auburn

Oct. 3 Ole Miss

Oct. 10 Mississippi State

Oct. 17 at Tennessee

Oct. 24 Georgia

Oct. 31 at Missouri

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 at Alabama

Nov. 28 at Florida

Dec. 5 South Carolina

LSU

Sept. 26 Mississippi State

Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10 Missouri

Oct. 17 at Florida

Oct. 24 South Carolina

Oct. 31 at Auburn

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 Alabama

Nov. 21 at Arkansas

Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

Dec. 5 Ole Miss

MISSISSIPPI

Sept. 26 Florida

Oct. 3 at Kentucky

Oct. 10 Alabama

Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Oct. 24 Auburn

Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 South Carolina

Nov. 21 at Texas A&M

Nov. 28 Mississippi State

Dec. 5 at LSU

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 26 at LSU

Oct. 3 Arkansas

Oct. 10 at Kentucky

Oct. 17 Texas A&M

Oct. 24 Open

Oct. 31 at Alabama

Nov. 7 Vanderbilt

Nov. 14 Auburn

Nov. 21 at Georgia

Nov. 28 at Ole Miss

Dec. 5 Missouri

MISSOURI

Sept. 26 Alabama

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at LSU

Oct. 17 Vanderbilt

Oct. 24 at Florida

Oct. 31 Kentucky

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 Georgia

Nov. 21 at South Carolina

Nov. 28 Arkansas

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 26 Tennessee

Oct. 3 at Florida

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 Auburn

Oct. 24 at LSU

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 Texas A&M

Nov. 14 at Ole Miss

Nov. 21 Missouri

Nov. 28 Georgia

Dec. 5 at Kentucky

TENNESSEE

Sept. 26 at South Carolina

Oct. 3 Missouri

Oct. 10 at Georgia

Oct. 17 Kentucky

Oct. 24 Alabama

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 at Arkansas

Nov. 14 Texas A&M

Nov. 21 at Auburn

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5 Florida

TEXAS A&M

Sept. 26 Vanderbilt

Oct. 3 at Alabama

Oct. 10 Florida

Oct. 17 at Mississippi State

Oct. 24 Open

Oct. 31 Arkansas

Nov. 7 at South Carolina

Nov. 14 at Tennessee

Nov. 21 Ole Miss

Nov. 28 LSU

Dec. 5 at Auburn

VANDERBILT

Sept. 26 at Texas A&M

Oct. 3 LSU

Oct. 10 South Carolina

Oct. 17 at Missouri

Oct. 24 Open

Oct. 31 Ole Miss

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 at Kentucky

Nov. 21 Florida

Nov. 28 Tennessee

Dec. 5 at Georgia