KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s baseball team didn’t close out its Southeastern Conference series with Georgia the way it hoped.
The top-ranked Vols still ended the weekend the way they wanted, though: as SEC champions.
Tennessee’s series-clinching wins over the Bulldogs on Thursday and Friday secured a least a share of the conference title for Tony Vitello’s squad. When Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 9-6 on Friday, Vitello’s Vols (45-7, 22-5) were the outright SEC champs, a first for the program.
The No. 22 Bulldogs (33-18, 14-13) salvaged the final game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, using a five-run seventh inning to take the 8-3 win Saturday.
Georgia managed just three hits and three runs over the first six innings but broke loose in the seventh.
Ben Joyce, making his first career start for the Vols, went four innings and allowed the Bulldogs’ first three runs: on a two-run homer by Chaney Rogers and a solo shot by Fernando Gonzalez. Joyce exited after striking out six and walking two.
Kirby Connell followed by fanning five over two scoreless innings before Drew Beam, normally a weekend starter, came on and was chased after getting only one out. Georgia touched Beam for three runs on three hits.
Redmond Walsh relieved Beam (8-1) but got only two outs and gave up the Bulldogs’ other two seventh-inning runs on Connor Tate’s two-run homer. Will Mabrey and Wyatt Evans then tossed a scoreless inning apiece.
Jack Gowen (2-0), Georgia’s third pitcher, threw the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out five.
UT managed only five hits, two by Drew Gilbert. Luc Lipcius hit his 13th homer of the season.
UP NEXT
Tennessee hosts Belmont on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its final home game of the season.
The Vols close out the regular season with a three-game SEC set at Mississippi State, starting Thursday.
The SEC Tournament runs May 24-29 in Hoover, Alabama.